“It’s so shameful": Trump’s advisor blasts Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl Halftime, says ICE agents will attend

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will reportedly headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show. According to NBC News, on September 28, 2025, Apple Music announced during halftime of “Sunday Night Football” that the 31-year-old artist would be headlining the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile, the news of Puerto Rican musician’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance marks a great milestone for the NUEVAYoL artist, it was also met with criticism from a core member of Donald Trump’s administration. According to Billboard, Corey Lewandowski, who was a top adviser on Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns and now advices the Department of Homeland Security recently warned that United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be present at the game.During his appearance on The Benny Show podcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Corey Lewandowski was asked whether ICE will be on the ground at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California for the Bad Bunny halftime show. Confirming that he wans’t a fan of Bad Bunny's selection as the halftime performer, the Trump advisor said:“It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show… We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them,” Lewandowski said. Dismissing Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s Super Bowl headlining act next year, the Trump advisor claimed:“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.”Meanwhile, Corey Lewandowski’s remarks comes just three days after it was announced that the Dákiti hitmaker would take the stage at the Big Game next year. According to Billboard, Benito made his debut on the Super Bowl stage six years before during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s headlining show. Bad Bunny says his Super Bowl 2026 performance is for “my people, my culture, and our history”Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Night One (Image via Getty)According to NBC News, the 31-year-old artist said a statement following the announcement:“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”According to People, the Puerto Rican rapper and record producer also gushed about his upcoming Super Bowl 2026 headlining act while speaking with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden on Monday, September 29. The artist noted that he is “really excited” for his friends and family, including “Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world.” Bad Bunny also celebrated the representation of his culture and talked about how the Super Bowl announcement was recorded at his hometown beach. According to Billboard, Benito’s Super Bowl headlining news was reportedly attention-grabbing after the artist had previously skipped performing in the United States due to concerns over immigration officers targeting his audiences.For the unversed, besides music Bad Bunny has explored other things, including wrestling at WWE’s WrestleMania in 2021. The rapper also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023 and also reportedly acted this year in the film Caught Stealing.