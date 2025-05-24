"its giving those povs" - Fans react as TXT's Soobin confesses he once fell for a fan who protected the group, calling it his 'ideal type'

TXT's Soobin recently caught the attention of fans with a candid and unexpected confession during his appearance on the YouTube channel Pixid. In the video, uploaded on May 22, 2025, the idol opened up about romance, his ideal type, and a memorable fan encounter that left a lasting impression on him.

While discussing his preferences, Soobin shared that he is naturally passive and prefers someone who can take the lead.

“I mean...I'm kind of...? My personality is kind of...Pretty passive, so I like being led around," He shared.

Then, as the host promptly burst into laughter hearing this, the singer quickly explained, saying:

"No, I mean!! Not literally dragged around. More like emotionally guided! Someone who leads me. That's the kind of person I feel most comfortable with.”

He then revealed a moment when he felt drawn to a fan during a chaotic situation. Recalling a past incident where TXT’s vehicle was nearly swarmed by fans, Soobin described how one MOA (the fandom name) stepped in to control the crowd.

He said, placing his hand over his chest as he remembered the moment:

“One time on the way to work the fans were way too close to us, it got kind of dangerous. We couldn't move, the car couldn't move, it was a mess. Then suddenly... One fan yelled really loudly "Our boys are in danger!! Move!! Move out of the way!" They shouted so fiercely and I saw that, and I was like, wow... That's so cool.”

Laughing, the host noted Soobin’s preference for assertive people, to which he responded, “I think so,” adding that he liked someone who could “handle” him.

The confession quickly went viral, sparking waves of reactions online. Fans jokingly commented that the moment felt straight out of a POV romance scene, with one fan writing:

"Its giving those povs"

Many MOAs romanticized the incident, imagining it as a real-life K-drama scene in their minds.

"Hes the damsel in distress in kdramas that gets saved by the cool lead and then falls in love" said one netizen.

"Imagine choi soobin is thinking about you for a heroic move you've done....that's so cool" wrote an X user.

"He almost fell in love with a moa who acted like a normal fan lol they are so used to being harassed" read one comment on X.

"Imagine that same moa watching this video and the fact that THE choi soobin found her screaming attractive" said one more fan.

Soobin's comment sparked witty responses from fans online. Many interpreted his comment as both a compliment and a message to discourage invasive behavior in public spaces. They praised Soobin for subtly highlighting the dangers of mobbing idols.

"As opposed to weird invasive fans, fans who take notice of the well being of their idols are more likeable in their idols eyes (as it shld be). If u like to mob them, in the dustbin u go" wrote an individual on X.

"I hope this encourages moas to keep order and peace in txt's presence and even better if u take the lead and be within soobins earshot so maybe he can dream about u someday" wrote one netizen.

"lowk smart of him to compliment a moa for this...like all those crazies at the airport looking for their y/n moment are probably gonna try to do this now to get soobin's attention which might *actually* help the mobbing a bit " said one fan.

"This comment (crying emoji) (Soobin is really smart… Now it seems like MOAs will have no reason not to follow the rules. The number of people not following the rules is zero, but the number of people yelling ‘Follow the rules!’ is 9,999.”)" added this X user.

TXT continues ACT: PROMISE—EP. 2 world tour with Asia stops following European leg and new single release

Soobin's group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is currently in the midst of their ongoing world tour ACT: PROMISE—EP. 2. The tour began on March 7 in Incheon, South Korea, and marked the group’s first official tour across Europe. Between March 20 and April 1, TXT performed in several major cities, including Barcelona, Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam.

In May, TXT continued their tour activities in Asia, holding back-to-back concerts in Macau on May 9 and 10 at the Galaxy Arena. A third show at the same venue took place on May 11. Their next stops include performances in Osaka on May 17 and 18, followed by shows in Tokyo on May 24 and 25.

In addition to touring, TXT released a new digital single titled Love Language on May 2, 2025. This release followed their seventh mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which came out on November 4, 2024.

