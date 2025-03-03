"Its like giving a Grammy to Tekashi 69" — Internet reacts as “El Mal” from ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins Best Original Song at Oscars 2025

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana starrer Emilia Pérez's track El Mal bagged the award for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2025. The award for the track went to French songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille along with their co-writer and the film's director Jacques Audiard.

Ad

Sung by Zoe Saldana in the movie, El Mal is a three-minute song wherein Saldana's character, lawyer Rita Castor, is in a fantasy. She dances around a room full of powerful and rich individuals, criticizing the hypocrisy of people responsible for the death of thousands of Mexicans at the time of the drug wars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

El Mal's win at the Oscars 2025 grabbed attention, and netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Emilia Pérez's victory. Taking a dig at the song winning an Oscar, an X user compared it to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and tweeted:

"its like giving a grammy to Tekashi 69"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"NOBODY LISTENED TO THIS SONG OR WATCHED THAT MOVIE" an X user commented

"this was 100% bought" another X user claimed

"Tell them to sing it on stage. Then i'll let this one go. Fr." an internet user mentioned

"songs made with AI are winning oscar’s??? i could s*it in a cup and it would still sound better than any of the songs in that awful excuse for a film" another internet user expressed discontent

Ad

On the other hand, some netizens supported Emilia Pérez's victory in the 'Best Original Song' category:

"Ok, i agree with this. Chill, i wont make a joke" an X user tweeted.

"Wow they’re winning quite a few tonight" a netizen commented.

"THERES ROOM FOR EVERYBODY" another netizen affirmed.

"We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption"- Oscar-winning Emilia Pérez track's co-writer mentions in acceptance speech

The 'Best Original Song' category at the Oscars 2025 was presented by Mick Jagger, who joked about Bob Dylan being the producer's original choice to present the category.

Ad

After announcing Emilia Pérez's victory in the 'Best Original Song' category for El Mal, the song's co-writer Camille started her acceptance speech with the chant from Rolling Stones' track, Sympathy for the Devil.

Ad

Sharing their vision behind the Oscar-winning track, Camille mentioned:

"We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption, and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

Additionally, another writer of the song, Clément Ducol, thanked the cast and "phenomenal interpreters" Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana for bringing the track to life. Ducol also thanked the people involved in producing the music as well as Netflix.

Ad

After the speech, Camille took to the mic and started singing “Emilia, Emiiiiiiiiliiiiiiaaaaaaa!“ and was joined by Ducol.

Emilia Pérez made headlines by securing 13 nominations for the Oscars 2025, putting it in the same category as Mary Poppins, Gone With the Wind, The Shape of Water, and Oppenheimer. The movie registered another win as Zoe Saldana bagged the award in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE