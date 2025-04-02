"J Cole could NEVER get seats this close" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti sitting courtside at Atlanta Hawks game

Playboi Carti recently appeared at the Atlanta Hawks game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 1, 2025. Multiple social media pages like @Kurrco posted snippets of the rapper clad in an all-black outfit, covering his face with a printed handkerchief, sitting courtside at the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Carti has been in the spotlight lately following the release of his highly anticipated MUSIC album. Netizens were quick to showcase their excitement toward the rapper attending the Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena, wherein an X user compared Carti to a fellow rapper, J. Cole.

The common point of comparison between the two rappers is the fact that Kanye West recently made negative comments about Carti and J. Cole via X:

Ad

"Lmao J Cole could NEVER get seats this close fr," the user wrote.

Fan reaction on Carti being spotted at the Atlanta Hawks game (Image via X/ @Kurrco)

"He so comfy bc he know he ain't releasing shi till 2050" an X user commented.

Ad

"Bro really out here stealing courtside seats from the real fans 🤯" another X user mentioned.

"He’s actually outside the Mysterious aura is finally gone he’s returning to his Die lit Location era" an internet user stated.

"Courtside vibes looking fire! Playboi's got that swag on lock." another internet user said.

Additionally, internet users discussed the incident of a fan tearing his ACL in front of Carti while attempting to shoot a ball:

Ad

"Imagine tearing your ACL in front of the guy who made OPM BABI I would be so embarrassed" an X user tweeted.

"That poor guy tore his Acl in front of Carti" a netizen commented.

"Wow he was front row for this" another netizen said attaching a video of the incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Playboi Carti refutes Billboard's report on latest album's first week numbers: Details explored

Playboi Carti released his album MUSIC, initially called I AM MUSIC, on March 14, 2025. The album amassed a lot of streams, and as per Billboard's report dated March 23, 2025, Carti's album led the Top 200 chart with 298,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.

However, Playboi Carti contested Billboard's claim and refuted the numbers in a now-deleted tweet, stating that MUSIC debuted at No.1 with 320,000 equivalent album sales. Additionally, the rapper thanked X page Kurrco for sharing his clarification post.

Ad

Playboi Carti's third album set a record as the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify in 2025. The platform announced the milestone on March 14, 2025.

"Carti’s MUSIC is already making history"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In its latest report concerning Carti's latest album dated March 30, 2025, Billboard stated that MUSIC's streaming equivalent units amounted to 124,000 with 171.02 million on-demand official streams of the album. Additionally, the album sold 7000 copies, but the portal didn't mention MUSIC's track equivalent units.

As per Luminate, Playboi Carti's album earned 131,000 equivalent album units in its second week witnessing a drop of 56%, given that it opened with 298,000 units in the first week.

MUSIC comprises 30 tracks with collaborations from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Ty Dolla $ign, and Future. Additionally, the album features Metro Boomin, Cash Cobain, Ojivolta, Cardo, Southside, F1thy, and Ye as producers, among other prominent names.

Carti's latest album was first teased in 2021, however, it underwent an extensive delay in getting released, which also led the rapper's fans to vocalize their negative reactions against Carti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback