Jon Bon Jovi hologram permanently installed at JBJ’s Nashville bar and music venue: Everything you need to know

Jon Bon Jovi's newly opened bar and music venue called JBJ'a Nashville has permanently installed a hologram unit featuring the singer himself. The live hologram has a unique feature of surprising guests who enter the bar, as they get the experience of hearing and watching the singer as if he was there in person.

Jon Bon Jovi uploaded its image on Instagram on June 21, 2024, informing fans about the same. He captioned the post:

"Have you seen the hologram of me at @jbjsnash created by our friends @protohologram? Come check it out"

The permanent 4K hologram unit at JBJ's Nashville bar is installed by Proto Inc. in collaboration with the bar and Big Plan Holdings. Moreover, another Proto unit of the Always singer will be installed with other members of the rock band, Bon Jovi, later this year.

"Can’t wait for fans to experience the magic firsthand" — Proto's founder comments on Jon Bon Jovi's recent hologram

The founder of Proto Hologram, David Nussbaum, shared a statement mentioning that he is thrilled to see the singer integrate this unique technology at JBJ's Nashville. He stated that this technology transforms live performances into an experience which allows artists like Jon to connect with their audience like never before.

Nussbaum added:

"It’s an honor to be part of such an innovative project, and I can’t wait for fans to experience the magic firsthand.”

Popular names in the music arena like Kiss, ABBA, and Ronnie James Dio have launched virtual or hologram concerts featuring their avatars. Talking to Ultimate Classic Rock on April 28, 2024 about the possibility of using holograms or avatars for his own concerts, Jon Bon Jovi said that he was open to the idea.

Commenting on the same, Jon noted:

“I don't mind the idea of images of us being out there for people to go and enjoy,” the rocker continued, pondering the possibilities. “I don't think that's a sin. I don't find that to be at all a turn off.”

Apart from JBJ's Nashville bar, Proto Inc. had previously placed a hologram unit in honor of Jon at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in January 2024. According to Matthew Bongiovi of Bon Jovi Management, it was a symbol of "delivering unforgettable experiences" on Broadway.

JBJ's Nashville recent hologram installation and the launch of Jon's new album titled Forever happened in the same month, which gave his fans all the more reason to be excited. The singer dropped his latest album on June 7, 2024.

In an interview with NME on June 5, 2024, Jon stated that he began the Forever album thinking it would be his last owing to his vocal chord issues in 2022. He added that the process of singing was difficult but different, but now he's down the road to recovery.

Besides the newly launched album, fans were in for a treat with the release of Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story. It was a four-part Hulu docuseries that covered four decades of the rock band.

On June 8, 2024, Jon Bon Jovi played a five-song set at the opening of JBJ's Nashville, which was his first public gig since undergoing surgery.