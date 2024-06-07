"I saw them sing that vocal" — Jon Bon Jovi reveals witnessing Freddie Mercury and David Bowie singing ‘Under Pressure’ during his pre-fame days

On June 5, Jon Bon Jovi revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he witnessed a historic recording session in New York. The singer discussed his job as a gofer at New York’s Power Station recording studio when he was between 18 and 20 years old. During this period, he had the opportunity to witness two huge stars recording what would later become an iconic song.

"It was literally the biggest recording studio in the world at the time. One day, I looked through the control room door and I watched David Bowie and Freddie Mercury sing Under Pressure. I saw them sing that vocal," he added.

With Jon Bon Jovi's newest studio album, Forever, slated for release this Friday, June 7, Jon Bon Jovi appeared on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to promote the record. During the interview, the singer also shared some memorable recollections of his pre-fame gig. Jon Bon Jovi worked at the famed New York City recording studio, the Power Station, which was owned by his cousin Tony Bongiovi.

"[I was] 18, 19, 20 [years old]. It was the biggest recording studio in the world at the time. I was the gofer. I was the guy who would run out and get burgers and beer. Whatever you needed."

Jon Bon Jovi shares memories and career reflections on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jon Bon Jovi made a stop at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (June 5), where he took a trip down memory lane to his 1980s touring days.

When Colbert asked what it was like to be "young and beautiful" during those days, the 62-year-old singer chuckled and kept his secrets close. "If I were to write a book, it would be titled The Best Time I Never Had," Jon said with a smile, playfully telling his children that he never partied and always went straight home after shows.

Bon Jovi expressed his gratitude towards his bandmates for believing in his vision 40 years ago. He explained that the new album, Forever, was named after realizing that "these songs are going to outlive us, long after we're gone." He also mentioned that he is "well on the road to recovery" from his recent vocal surgery, which was documented in a four-part series.

Colbert also congratulated Bon Jovi on the recent weddings of his two sons. Jack Bongiovi married Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in May, just weeks after his other son Jesse married longtime girlfriend Jesse Light in Las Vegas. When asked if he's ever been asked to sing at a wedding, Bon Jovi recounted a humorous story about a friend's son's wedding.

He was "willing," but not particularly eager to jump on stage. However, when the trumpet player unexpectedly started playing the iconic bass line from Livin' on a Prayer in what he described as a "Salvation Army" band version, the initially reluctant Bon Jovi said he "sang the s--t" out of it, as one does.

Jon Bon Jovi also shared a humorous encounter with The Rolling Stones, recounting how his band was exiting a cab just as The Stones were stepping out of a limousine behind them. A paparazzi photographer, who had been hiding in a garbage can, jumped out and began taking pictures of The Stones.

The photographer then yelled,

"Mick, Mick, Mick, give us a picture with The Stones,"

He then grabbed Jon and his band, introducing them as,

"This is my band The Frogs."

Jon quipped that he would pay anything to get that photograph 45 years later.

Jon Bon Jovi is set to release its latest studio album, Forever, on June 7.