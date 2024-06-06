"Some countries won't let me come"— Jelly Roll claims his criminal record is hindering him from booking international tours

American singer and rapper Jelly Roll, legally Jason DeFord, shared his frustrations over getting denied to enter some countries because of his past run-ins with the law.

When asked by music icon Jon Bon Jovi why he has "not yet" toured overseas during their Interview Magazine conversation posted on June 5, the Grammy-nominated artist blamed his previous felony charges. While he is "excited" to bring his music to international fans in person, the country star admitted that there are pieces of the puzzle that are yet to be completed.

He said:

"We're figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas."

Trending

Clarifying his woes to Bon Jovi, Jelly Roll mentioned that some countries still won't let him enter despite the US finally agreeing to give him his passport. He added:

"America had finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won't let me come because of my felonies."

Jelly Roll says they are "working" on getting him to perform overseas

On a much more hopeful note for his fans, the Grammy-nominated artist said that they are "working" on him soon performing overseas and that he is hopeful that everything will work out in his favor.

He told Bon Jovi:

"We're working on that. I think it's going to work in my favor."

Bon Jovi said:

"Entertainers should be able to go and do their job."

As per reports, the Sun of the Sinner performer, who has just won Music Event of the Year, has been in and out of jail about 40 times because of various drug charges. Jelly Roll was first arrested at 18 for "aggravated robbery" and sentenced to eight years in prison. Although the musician was released early, he was soon later arrested again for violating the drug-free school zone act and was given another 8-year sentence.

Admitting to his wrongdoings in his younger years, the 39-year-old has dedicated his time outside music to speak out against the fentanyl crisis the US is having.

Also read: Jelly Roll shares his most “frivolous” habit of using fresh socks every time

Jelly Roll is currently married to podcaster Bunnie XO, whom he had called the "beacon of change in [his] life" during a Billboard interview in 2023. They married in Las Vegas in 2016, a year after meeting each other, and had just renewed their vows last year.

In more recent news, Jelly Roll, who has two children from his previous relationships, shared his and his wife's desire to explore growing their family via IVF. During his appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast on Tuesday, the singer opened up about having a baby. Talking about how wanting to have another child inspired him to work on his health, he said:

"It really made me realize at almost 40, I was like, 'That means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college."

XO Bunny made the same announcement via her social media, sharing that they have been meeting with an IVF doctor and exploring other options for a "Baby DeFord 2026."