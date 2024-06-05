"God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026" — Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO are ongoing IVF to extend their family 

Jelly Roll appeared on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and made a revelation about his personal life. He said that he and his wife Bunnie XO have been planning to have children. Jelly Roll already has two kids- Bailee and Noah, from previous relationships.

Bunnie posted a clip of the podcast on her Instagram account, where Jelly was talking about the couple's family plan through in vitro fertilization, with a caption,

"God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026."

Jelly and Bunnie met back in 2015 and decided to get married in 2016. In the Instagram clip shared by Bunnie, she wrote that while the couple initially planned to keep things private, they decided to share their IVF journey.

Fans further took to the comment section to wish the couple good luck with the journey.

Jelly Roll shared that he and his wife Bunnie XO have planned to have kids through IVF process

On Tuesday's episode of the podcast, singer and rapper Jelly Roll said,

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college."

The rapper further added,

"My plan was never to be 60. It was to be like 55. I think [the Grateful Dead lead singer Jerry] Garcia died at 56. I was young, so I was like, ’56 would be great for me! …"

He continued,

"It’s better than 27 when all the other stars died. It’s 27 or 56 in the celebrity world. Let me be 56.’ But now I’m like, ‘I’d like to see my 60s.’ You know what I mean? And that really lit it up."

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie posted on Instagram that they wanted to be open to the public since they have always been quite transparent about everything related to their lives.

She further mentioned that the couple is now consulting with several doctors to explore the options and possibilities. The couple are both "scared and excited" as revealed by Bunnie XO in the Instagram post that went up on June 5.

Bunnie further shared that the couple did not have plans of having biological children in the first place. She mentioned that they have decided to "add a piece of themselves" to the existing family with Noah and Bailee.

Jelly Roll has previously stated in an interview in April on 105.7 The Point, that Bailee's birth in 2008, positively changed his life. It has been reported that the day she was born, Roll was in jail for dealing drugs. While the couple expressed their love for the kids, they avoid posting them too much on the internet, to respect their privacy.

Jelly Roll spoke about his improved health choices in a recent podcast episode

The couple have been married together since 2016. The 39-year-old singer spoke in a music interviews podcast Taste of Country Nights in 2022, about how he met his wife Bunnie. He said,

"We hit it off. She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room. I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends."

In the June 4 interview on the podcast, Jelly Roll spoke about how he is trying to live a healthy life currently. Roll added that he had a schedule of waking up early, going for walks or swimming, and sitting in the sauna, which helped him think in a better way and get overall clarity. In a May interview with Entertainment Tonight, Roll said,

"I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January. So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was [miles], got it down, I feel really, really good about it."

The context of this statement was that in May, he finished running his first 5K. During the training process, the singer reportedly lost about 50 lbs. `