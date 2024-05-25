What has Billie Eilish said about mental health? Singer has opened up about struggling with depression

Singer Billie Eilish spoke to Rolling Stone in April 2024 and opened up about the time when she was struggling with depression. The 22-year-old discussed her mental health issues in the interview and also revealed a page from her journal that stated that she was "so unhappy."

"I know I'm lucky/But I'm so unhappy," Eilish wrote in her journal.

The singer also said that she went through a bout of depression in the summer of 2023, which felt "realer than it's ever been."

"My whole life, I've never been a happy person, really. I've been a joyous person, but not a happy person. I experience joy and laughter and I can find fun in things, but I'm a depressed person," Billie told the publication.

The Ocean Eyes singer spoke about the people who helped her get through the difficult time. She credited her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, along with her brother Finneas, and her best friend, Zoe Donahue, for helping her. She noted that she also realized that she needed to go out more often, which she avoided due to her celebrity status.

Billie Eilish admitted how her third studio album helped her go "back to the girl" that she was

During the interview, Billie Eilish opened up about creating her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. She told Rolling Stone that the album has helped her get in touch with her darker side and made her feel like herself again.

The Oscar-winning singer added that the process felt like she was going "back to the girl that I was."

"This whole process has felt like I'm coming back to girl that I was. I've been grieving her. I've been looking for her everywhere, and it's almost like she got drowned by the world and the media. I don't remember when she went away," Billie said.

According to Rolling Stone, by "the girl that I was," Eilish meant her 2019 self, which was also the year when she released her debut album.

The Lovely singer recalled 2019 as "the best year of my life." It was the year she became the youngest person to be nominated in all four general field categories at the Grammys.

In an attempt to describe the bout of depression she suffered from in 2023, the singer-songwriter said that she struggled with depression her entire life. However, she noted that she could usually get through it, unlike in 2023.

"I've suffered with depression a lot my whole life. When things happen in my soul, or whatever, the thing I've always held on to is, 'Well, it'll pass. It'll come in waves and it'll get worse and it'll get better.' And that's always brought me comfort. And this time, I was literally like, 'I don't care. I don't even want it to get better'," Eilish said.

Billie Eilish also spoke about how her insulated celebrity lifestyle played a role in her depression. The singer-songwriter revealed that she suddenly remembered that she hadn't "had fun in years."

"I had this illusion that I had because who experiences going to the Grammys at basically 17 and winning five? But in life, I realized that I had really not experienced that much. I didn't go outside for five years. How was I supposed to have any experiences?" Billie Eilish said.

Later in her interview, the bad guy singer also opened up about feeling "afraid" of the world. She also spoke about getting the feeling of being seen and filmed every time she headed out, which made her vulnerable.

However, Billie Eilish added that once she realized what was worsening her mental health, she decided to take things into her own hands.

"But with all that in mind, I have been choosing to do that one thing that scares me more. I am biting the bullet and existing in the world for once," the singer explained.

The Bellyache singer has been putting herself out there for the sake of her mental health and to gain new experiences. She has gone for errand runs at grocery stores, ice cream dates with her best friend, and even attended punk rock band concerts.

Later in the interview, Billie Eilish also spoke about how she had no interest in becoming a celebrity advocate or spokesperson for mental health.

"I think it's really weird when you're in the middle of something and somebody asks you to be the advocate for the thing you're in the middle of. I understand that it's important, and I understand that it's an epidemic and it needs to be talked about, but I don't want to f***ing be the role model for depression. What happens when I do some s*** y'all aren't going to like?" Eilish said.

Billie Eilish's third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft was released on May 17, 2024. Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is prepping for its accompanying world tour, which kickstarts in September 2024.