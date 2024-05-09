What is Bunnie Xo’s real name? Jelly Roll's wife mourns the death of her father in heartbreaking tribute

Rapper and singer Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, took to social media to announce her father's death on May 8, 2024. Her father, Bill, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer last year and was put in hospice in November 2023.

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, tied the knot with Jason Bradley DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, in 2016. She is an entrepreneur and a podcast host.

According to Taste of Country, Bunnie Xo took to Instagram to mourn her father's death on Wednesday, May 8, posting a picture of Bill carrying her as a baby.

"Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you. You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one’s going to hurt. Rest easy & don’t make too many angels fall in love," the post was captioned.

Bunnie XO's father was diagnosed with cancer last year

Bill had been living with his daughter and son-in-law since his cancer diagnosis in 2023. In February, Bunnie shared that he underwent hip replacement surgery, quipping that the family have welcomed "bionic Bill."

Her father tried to manage his cancer on his own with holistic remedies, only reaching out to his daughter when things took a turn for the worse. The cancer spread to his bone marrow, making it difficult for him to walk.

Bunnie Xo moved her father from Houston to Nashville, where she lives with her family, and appointed a medical team to look after him. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights in 2023, Jelly Roll offered an update about his father-in-law.

"Bunnie's dad's doing well. He's sick. I hate to say it this honestly — he's clearly in what is obviously the last phase of his life. But he's doing a lot better now that he's here. Bunnie moved him here. She's getting him all kind of help, a new chain of doctors ... she's got enough resources to do a lot to try to help him," he said.

Bunnie often updated her followers about her dad and his treatment, even letting them know when he was moved to a hospice in November to make sure that he "wants for nothing." She also said she was blessed to have this time with him, thanking God for "helping heal my inner little girl as well as my dad's inner child."

What does Bunnie Xo do?

Alisa DeFord, aka Bunnie Xo, was born on January 22, 1980. Little is known about her childhood, except for her strained relationship with her half-sister. She lost her mother in November 2022, who left her when she was 3 months old but reconnected 22 years later.

According to Taste of Country, Bunnie Xo is an entrepreneur and the host of Dumb Blonde, a podcast described as "the ultimate destination for comedy, trending and lifestyle." The podcast usually veers into risque territory, often discussing relationships, trauma and embarrassing moments.

She has also been open about her drug addiction, admitting to using Xanax and cocaine among other drugs. She has been sober since 2017, giving up both drugs and drinking.

She often accompanies Jelly Roll on various red carpets and events. According to Billboard, the couple tied the knot in August 2016, after meeting each other in 2015 when the rapper performed at Sin City's Country Saloon in Las Vegas.