"Kanye West has been hacked" — Fans react as Ye's YouTube channel releases multiple unreleased tracks

Runaway rapper Kanye West has been the center of multiple controversies in recent years, however, this time Kanye has been making headlines for an alleged hack. Owing to the alleged hack, thirteen unreleased tracks have been released from the @kanyewest official YouTube account.

Fans of the Praise God rapper were quick to react to the alleged hack and took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on the same. Informing rap fans on the platform, one of the accounts tweeted:

"Kanye West has been hacked"

"Lmao @kanyewest got hacked on YouTube and the account is releasing songs from over a decade ago+ that never came out," another X user tweeted.

One tweet mentioned: "KANYE WEST GOT HACKED N THE HACKER RELEASED SONGS??!??!"

Additionally, one of the fans mentioned that the songs were from the Turbo Graf 16 album by Kyle Joyner which featured songs from a scrapped Kanye album that was supposed to be released in 2016.

The X user said: "They were posting pre dropout leaks so yeah he got hacked + that’s from turbografx16"

"SOMEONE HACKED HIS YOUTUBE AND DROPPED LMFAO," a fan jokingly mentioned.

Sharing the screenshot of one of the leaked songs, an X user tweeted: "damn kanye fell off holy"

The songs released by the alleged hacker consist of songs like All I Need, Super Starred, Dem Guys, Mind Your Business, and 06 Beat 06 among others tracks.

Fans come up with theories behind the alleged hack of Kanye West's YouTube account

Apart from reacting to the release of multiple unreleased tracks from Ye's YouTube account, fans are coming up with theories behind the event.

While some fans believe that the rapper's YouTube account is genuinely hacked, some assume that Kanye West has purposely done it to distract the audience from the s*xual allegations against him levied by Lauren Pisciotta- a former Yeezy employee.

Additionally, one of the fans took to X to claim that the release of the tracks could be Kanye's way of promoting the album that the rapper might release this week.

On the other hand, on June 3, 2024, Lauren Pisciotta sued Kanye West, alleging that the rapper sent her vulgar texts and performed acts of a s*xual nature while on the call with her. Additionally, details of the lawsuit recovered by TMZ mentioned that Lauren submitted multiple text messages and videos of a lewd nature showcasing the rapper engaging in vulgar acts with another model.

As per reports, Kanye's legal representative accused Lauren of blackmail and extortion and also dubbed her claims as baseless, claiming that the former Yeezy employee engaged in this act as Kanye rejected her advances.

The rapper's legal representative in a statement to NBC News denied all allegations made against him and shared that the rapper would counter file a lawsuit against his former assistant.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta," the statement shared.

While the apparent hack of Kanye's YouTube channel and the release of multiple unreleased tracks has garnered a lot of attention on social media, there has been no comment from the rapper's end on the same.

Additionally, none of the tracks have been deleted from Ye's YouTube channel at the time of writing and are available for viewers to stream.