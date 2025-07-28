Kanye West's unreleased album "Bully" allegedly leaks online, screenshot goes viral on Reddit & X 

Almost a year after announcing his twelfth album Bully, reports of Kanye West's project leaking online have gone viral, with screenshots spreading on Reddit and X.On July 27, 2025, X page @yeunrlsd posted a screenshot of the tracks on Bully, writing, &quot;The entirety of BULLY has leaked.&quot; For the unversed, Kanye first announced Bully in September 2024 and had released 3 tracks: Damn, Beauty and the Best, and Preacher Man, from the project in June 2025.While news of the leak hasn't been verified by Ye or his team at the time of this writing, this is not the first time the rapper has found himself in a similar situation. In May 2025, HotNewHipHop reported that Kanye West's album WW3 was leaked on Discord, and that the person or entity behind the leak had been reportedly accepting proceeds.Additionally, Kanye's albums Jesus Is King II and Donda: With Child were also leaked previously, resulting in the rapper suing an Instagram user over unauthorised distribution of his music on social media in September 2023.According to NME's September 2023 report, the Instagram account @DaUnreleasedGod_ violated copyright laws by leaking multiple Kanye West tracks between March and August 2023. These tracks included songs like Mr. Miyagi, NASDAQ, Shy Can't Look, We Did It Kid, and footage of a Donda listening party, among other material.While Ye and his team weren't able to identify a particular person behind the leak at the time, it also wasn't established if the Instagram account was responsible for multiple Kanye songs making their way to the internet without official release over the years.Details about Kanye West's Bully album explored amid news of the project's alleged leakKanye West first announced Bully by previewing a track from the album called Beauty and the Beast during a listening event at China’s Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou on September 28, 2024.As per XXL's report dated January 6, 2025, journalist Touré reported that Bully is a concept album and that Ye plans to be the sole producer on it. Revealing that the rapper made the project while living in Tokyo, Touré mentioned:&quot;Traditionally, Kanye is the product of a team, there are producers helping him, there are writers helping him, he comes with the big ideas but there’s others in. Not this time. This time, Kanye is gonna make this pretty much by himself. A fresh chapter in his life because in Tokyo he can be who he wants to be.&quot;Moreover, during his appearance on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast in February 2025, Kanye West revealed the reason behind naming his upcoming albim Bully. The rapper recalledthat his son Saint kicked a kid while playing with him and when asked why did he act that way, Saint said &quot;Cause he weak.&quot;This incident made Kanye realize that his son was a bully, inspiring a name for his project. In addition to some of the tracks, Ye also released three black-and-white films featuring Saint to promote the upcoming album in March 2025.Sharing the same via X, Kanye wrote:“EVERY VERSION OF THE BULLY FILM The first link started acting up Other songs on other versions.”The three films were titled “SCREENING VERSION,” “POST HYPE VERSION” and “POST POST HYPE VERSION,” and were 45-minute videos featuring 9-year-old Saint fighting off wrestlers in a ring.Moreover, Kanye West's 12th studio album was initially scheduled for release on June 15, 2025, on the occassion of his first-born North West's birthday. However, the last known release date of the project is September 26, 2025.It is not yet confirmed whether Kanye's Bully album has been leaked in its entirety, given that the rapper is capable of making changes to his projects even after they have been released.An example of the same is the 2016 album The Life of Pablo, which Ye updated multiple times even after it was streaming, citing his changing creative expression as a reason for his actions.