“LIL WAYNE SHOULD BE PERFORMING AT HALFTIME” - Skip Bayless’ tweet about rapper goes viral amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne is currently trending on the social networking site X after sports columnist, commentator, and TV personality Skip Bayless shared a post on Sunday night.

“LIL WAYNE SHOULD BE PERFORMING AT HALFTIME,” Bayless wrote on the platform alluding to Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show instead of Lil Weezy.

His tweet got trending and several netizens agreed with him. Wayne fans shared their disappointment over the NFL snubbing the Lights Out artist from headlining the show in his hometown.

Lil Weezy hasn’t commented in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s headlining performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles and lost 22-40.

On the eve of the show, Wayne took to X and wrote seemingly as a dig to K-Dot.

"The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin bish."

Lil Wayne previously claimed wishing Kendrick Lamar the “best” during Skip Bayless’ show

On December 17, Lil Wayne appeared on The Skip Bayless Show and shared how he wished Kendrick Lamar the “best” for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show via a telephone conversation, adding they were on good terms.

“I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it. You better kill it, you gotta kill it,” Weezy stated.

When asked whether K-Dot provided him with an explanation for the lyrics of his GNX track wacced out murals, “Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Weezy replied, “He didn’t have to do anything… no explanation that was needed for that. I think I understand it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the 42-year-old mentioned to Skip Bayless that Kendrick had no “control” over the selection jointly made by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation on September 8, 2024. Weezy also shared he didn’t hold K-Dot accountable for his own initial disappointment.

"He didn't let me down, it ain't like he can control it… That’s actually him expressing… you know a heart… and showing he actually, he care," Wayne stated.

The Young Money Entertainment founder further claimed that he was not going to be in the country during the Super Bowl, so, there was no chance for a last-minute guest appearance during the halftime show, headlined by Kendrick. He later confirmed the same via an Instagram post on February 5.

Notably, after facing controversy, Kendrick dropped Wayne’s name on wacced out murals. Seemingly in response to it, Weezy wrote on X on November 23:

“Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Before that, on September 14, Wayne went on Instagram and broke his silence on being sidelined for the Super Bowl. Sharing that the revelation “hurt a lot,” as he had been wanting to perform at the Half Time show for years, he added:

“I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform. It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

The Rebirth rapper concluded by thanking his fans, colleagues, and others for their “love and support” which “held me up when I tried to fall back.” He took it upon himself for “not being mentally prepared for a letdown,” but shared he was trying to settle down and take control of his emotions.

Weezy received the key to his hometown New Orleans last November as fellow local rapper and record producer Master P announced February 6 and 7 and Lil Wayne Day. Meanwhile, the annual Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 has been ongoing since the same month.

