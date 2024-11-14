Linkin Park 2025 World Tour: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Linkin Park has just announced new dates for their upcoming 'From Zero World Tour,' which will support the release of their upcoming seventh studio album From Zero.

The band's new album is currently scheduled to be delivered to all major streaming platforms tomorrow (November 15), under an exclusive license to Warner Records.

A few hours before the album's scheduled release, Linkin Park took to social media to announce over 50 dates for their upcoming From Zero tour, which will see the band perform in major cities worldwide.

The general "on-sale" begins next week, with North American ticket sales going live on November 21 (Thursday) at noon local time. Tickets for all Europe and UK shows will be available on November 22 at 10:00 a.m. GMT.

The band has also revealed that "Linkin Park Underground" members (LPU) will receive special pre-sale privileges, with ticket sales scheduled for November 18, 2024.

Screenshot of the disclaimer provided to all LPU members regarding pre-sale events for Linkin Park's upcoming "From Zero World Tour" (Image via lpunderground.com)

"LPU TICKET PRE-SALES FOR THE 2025 FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR ARE OPEN TO LINKIN PARK UNDERGROUND MEMBERS WITH A VALID PASSPORT PLUS OR LEGACY MEMBERSHIP." - Disclaimer on the band's website reads.

Interested fans can visit the band's official website or Live Nation for further information regarding tickets for the 2025 From Zero World Tour.

Everything we know about Linkin Park's 2025 'From Zero World Tour' - Dates, Venues, and more

Marking the band's first extensive "North American outing in 10 years," Linkin Park's From Zero World Tour will take place for the majority of next year.

The tour will reportedly begin on January 31, 2025, with a show at Estadio GNP Seguros, in Mexico City, and will officially conclude a year from today, on November 15, 2025, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

"The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale." - Mike Shinoda stated in a press release.

Before this announcement, Linkin Park had played a private show at the Los Angeles Warner Lot on September 5.

This event marked the first time fans witnessed the band performing live with their new lead singer, Emily Armstrong, who previewed From Zero's lead single, The Emptiness Machine.

The band then treated fans to fresh renditions of the band's greatest hits like Numb and In The End, which are expected to be performed at their upcoming 2025 World Tour.

Billboard reported that Linkin Park will also feature special guest appearances from AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, Spiritbox, Queens of the Stone Age, and Pvris on "select dates" throughout the upcoming tour.

The complete list of dates and venues for Linkin Park's 2025 From Zero World Tour has been provided below:

Linkin Park North American Tour Dates

April 12, 2025 @ Sick New World Festival, in Las Vegas. (*)

April 26, 2025 @ Moody Center, in Austin, Texas. (#)

April 28, 2025 @ BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (#)

May 01, 2025 @ Van Andel Arena, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (#)

May 03, 2025 @ CFG Bank Arena, in Baltimore. (#)

May 06, 2025 @ Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, N.C. (#)

May 08, 2025 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, S.C. (#)

May 10, 2025 @ Sonic Temple, in Columbus, Ohio. (*)

May 17, 2025 @ Welcome to Rockville, in Daytona, Florida. (*)

July 29, 2025 @ Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York. (&)

August 01, 2025 @ TD Garden, in Boston. (&)

August 03, 2025 @ Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J. (&)

August 06, 2025 @ Bell Centre, in Montreal, Quebec. (&)

August 08, 2025 @ Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario. (&)

August 11, 2025 @ United Center, in Chicago. (&)

August 14, 2025 @ Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan. (&)

August 16, 2025 @ Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (^)

August 19, 2025 @ PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (^)

August 21, 2025 @ Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville. (^)

August 23, 2025 @ Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri. (^)

August 25, 2025 @ Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (^)

August 27, 2025 @ Target Center, in Minneapolis. (^)

August 29, 2025 @ CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska. (^)

August 31, 2025 @ T-Mobile Center, in Kansas City, Missouri. (^)

September 03, 2025 @ Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado. (^)

September 06, 2025 @ Footprint Center, in Phoenix. (^)

September 13, 2025 @ Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles. (%;+)

September 15, 2025 @ SAP Center, in San Jose, California. (+)

September 17, 2025 @ Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California. (+)

September 19, 2025 @ Moda Center, in Portland, Oregon. (+)

September 21, 2025 @ Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, B.C. (+)

September 24, 2025 @ Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. (+)

Linkin Park World Tour Dates

January 31, 2025 @ Estadio GNP Seguros, in Mexico City, Mexico. (!)

February 03, 2025 @ Estadio 3 de Marzo, in Guadalajara, Mexico. (!)

February 05, 2025 @ Estadio Banorte, in Monterrey, Mexico. (!)

February 11, 2025 @ Saitama Super Arena, in Tokyo, Japan.

February 12, 2025 @ Saitama Super Arena, in Tokyo, Japan.

February 16, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in Jakarta, Indonesia.

, in Jakarta, Indonesia. June 12, 2025 @ Novarock Festival, in Nickelsdorf, Austria. (*)

June 14, 2025 @ Rock for People Festival, in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. (*)

June 16, 2025 @ Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, in Hannover, Germany. ($)

June 18, 2025 @ Olympiastadion, in Berlin, Germany. ($)

June 20, 2025 @ Bernexpo, in Bern, Switzerland.

June 24, 2025 @ I-DAYS Festival, in Milan, Italy. (*)

June 26, 2025 @ Gelredome, in Arnhem, Netherlands. (~)

June 28, 2025 @ Wembley Stadium, in London. (~;+)

July 01, 2025 @ Merkur Spiel Arena, in Dusseldorf, Germany. ($)

July 03, 2025 @ Rock Werchter Festival, in Werchter, Belgium. (*)

July 05, 2025 @ Open’er Festival, in Gdynia, Poland. (*)

July 08, 2025 @ Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany. ($)

July 11, 2025 @ Stade de France, in Paris.

October 26, 2025 @ Venue TBA, in Bogota, Colombia.

in Bogota, Colombia. October 29, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in Lima, Peru.

, in Lima, Peru. November 01, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 05, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in Santiago, Chile.

, in Santiago, Chile. November 08, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. November 10, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in São Paulo, Brazil.

, in São Paulo, Brazil. November 13, 2025 @ Venue TBA , in Brasilia, Brazil.

, in Brasilia, Brazil. November 15, 2025 @ Venue TBA, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

All featured guest performances have been labeled with the following symbols:

Festival Performance (*) AFI (!) Architects ($) Queens of the Stone Age (%) Spiritbox (~) Jean Dawson (^) Grandson (#) PVRIS (&) JPEGMAFIA (+)

Linkin Park's upcoming From Zero album will reportedly feature a total of 11 full-length records, which also includes previously released lead singles The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown.

