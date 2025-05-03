"Literally giving her fans a free show" — Netizens react to massive crowd gathered to watch Lady Gaga's rehearsal at Copacabana Beach in Brazil

Lady Gaga recently arrived in Brazil ahead of the biggest performance of her career scheduled on May 3, 2025. As per Brazilian journalist Julia Carneiro, Gaga's performance at the Copacabana Beach has resulted in fans and tourists flocking to the location to catch a glimpse of the singer.

While NPR reported on May 2, 2025, that over a million people are expected to attend the singer's concert, Gaga's admirers have already flooded the Copacabana Beach during her rehearsals.

In a video posted by @allurequinn on May 2, 2025, thousands of people gathered at the location, singing Lady Gaga's recently released track Abracadabra, as she rehearsed for her performance.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their views on Gaga's stardom and the presence of a huge crowd gathering to see her, even before the scheduled concert, wherein an X user tweeted:

"Literally giving her fans a free show that may not have gotten tickets she’s so mother!"

"That’s wild! Basically 2 free concerts" an X user commented.

"THIS IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING!!!" another X user mentioned.

"Mind you this rehearsal not even sold out tickets yet. MOTHER GaGA" an internet user stated.

"It’s so sweet how she is actually FACING and interacting with the crowd. She is literally giving a free concert lol 💚 "another internet user said.

Additionally, internet users commented on how epic the actual concert on May 3, 2025, would be if such a massive crowd had gathered at the rehearsal:

"The actual show is gonna be f*cking amazing tomorrow!" an X user tweeted

"What a magical moment! Thousands of fans singing "Abracadabra" with Lady Gaga at Copacabana Beach—her return to Brazil after 13 years is pure pop history in the making!" a netizen commented.

"And this is just a rehearsal. This is going to be so wild tomorrow!" another netizen remarked.

Details about Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil explored

While Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball tour is scheduled to begin in July 2025, the singer has already amped up a wide audience base in Brazil with her free concert at the Copacabana Beach.

The concert will be on a first-come, first-served basis and is a part of Rio's efforts to establish "Celebration May", a term coined by Mayor Eduardo Paes. Celebration May aims to bring international artists to perform in the city for free, providing a boost to the local economy.

News of the free concert in Brazil was confirmed by Lady Gaga via a tweet on February 21, 2025, wherein she called the opportunity to perform at Rio an "honor". She mentioned that throughout her career, her fans in Brazil have been a part of "the lifeblood of the little monsters" (the singer's fandom name).

The singer wrote in her tweet:

"I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach"

The impact of Lady Gaga's show in Brazil has generated an increase in the number of tourists visiting the region, as reported by Chile’s LATAM Airlines.

As per Reuters' report dated May 2, 2025, LATAM said in a statement that it had increased the frequency of flights to Rio's two main airports, Santos Dumont and Galeao, by 25% between Wednesday and Monday.

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More