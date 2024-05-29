Marianas Trench 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

In an Instagram post on May 28, 2024, Canadian pop rock band Marianas Trench announced its North American tour for this year. Titled THE FORCE OF NATURE, the tour is scheduled to be held from September 12 to December 12 in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

Marianas Trench's 2024 North American tour will feature performances in New York City and Toronto, among other cities. The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by joining the band's official fan club from their official website.

A Live Nation presale will follow on May 29, 2024, at 10 am local time. It can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Ticketmaster and other presales will also be available at the same time.

General tickets will be released on May 31, 2024, at 10 am local time via the band's website or ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this article's writing.

Before the 2024 North American tour, Marianas Trench will perform at the Osheaga Festival 2024.

Marianas Trench 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Marianas Trench 2024 North American tour are given below:

September 12, 2024 – Berkeley, California at The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

September 14, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

September 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

September 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

September 18, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

September 20, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

September 21, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

September 22, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

September 24, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

September 25, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

September 27, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

September 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

October 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues

October 3, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Roxian Theatre

October 4, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Ballroom

October 5, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone

October 7, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Electric City

October 8, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

October 11, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave

October 12, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

October 13, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral

October 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

October 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

October 18, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre

October 19, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

November 16, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Light House Arts Centre

November 18 – Moncton, New Brunswick at Casino New Brunswick

November 20, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

November 22, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at National Arts Centre, Southam Hall

November 23, 2024 – Kitchener, Ontario at Centre In The Square

November 25, 2024 – Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Concert Hall

November 26, 2024 – London, Ontario at Centennial Hall

November 29, 2024 – Windsor, Ontario at Caesars Windsor Colosseum

November 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

December 3, 2024 – Thunder Bay, Ontario at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

December 4, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre

December 6, 2024 – Regina, Saskatchewan at Conexus Arts Centre

December 7, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Midway Music Hall

December 9, 2024 – Medicine Hat, Alberta at Co-op Place

December 10, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Grey Eagle Event Centre

December 12, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum

The Marianas Trench is bringing along several supporting acts for the upcoming tour, starting with Grayscale, Piao, Cassadee Pope, and Girlfriends for the US leg of the tour. For the Canada leg of the tour, the band will be supported by LOLO.

Ahead of the tour, Marianas Trench will perform at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada, from August 2 to 4, 2024. The festival will also include performances by artists such as Noah Kahan, SZA, Hozier, and more.