Marianas Trench 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

In an Instagram post on May 28, 2024, Canadian pop rock band Marianas Trench announced its North American tour for this year. Titled THE FORCE OF NATURE, the tour is scheduled to be held from September 12 to December 12 in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.
Marianas Trench's 2024 North American tour will feature performances in New York City and Toronto, among other cities. The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by joining the band's official fan club from their official website.
A Live Nation presale will follow on May 29, 2024, at 10 am local time. It can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Ticketmaster and other presales will also be available at the same time.
General tickets will be released on May 31, 2024, at 10 am local time via the band's website or ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this article's writing.
Before the 2024 North American tour, Marianas Trench will perform at the Osheaga Festival 2024.
Marianas Trench 2024 North American tour dates and venues
The dates and venues for the Marianas Trench 2024 North American tour are given below:
- September 12, 2024 – Berkeley, California at The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
- September 14, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues
- September 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
- September 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues
- September 18, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues
- September 20, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- September 21, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre
- September 22, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- September 24, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- September 25, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground
- September 27, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza
- September 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore
- October 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues
- October 3, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Roxian Theatre
- October 4, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Ballroom
- October 5, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone
- October 7, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Electric City
- October 8, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- October 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues
- October 11, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave
- October 12, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore
- October 13, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral
- October 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit
- October 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
- October 18, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre
- October 19, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
- November 16, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Light House Arts Centre
- November 18 – Moncton, New Brunswick at Casino New Brunswick
- November 20, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS
- November 22, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at National Arts Centre, Southam Hall
- November 23, 2024 – Kitchener, Ontario at Centre In The Square
- November 25, 2024 – Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Concert Hall
- November 26, 2024 – London, Ontario at Centennial Hall
- November 29, 2024 – Windsor, Ontario at Caesars Windsor Colosseum
- November 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY
- December 3, 2024 – Thunder Bay, Ontario at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
- December 4, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre
- December 6, 2024 – Regina, Saskatchewan at Conexus Arts Centre
- December 7, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Midway Music Hall
- December 9, 2024 – Medicine Hat, Alberta at Co-op Place
- December 10, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Grey Eagle Event Centre
- December 12, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum
The Marianas Trench is bringing along several supporting acts for the upcoming tour, starting with Grayscale, Piao, Cassadee Pope, and Girlfriends for the US leg of the tour. For the Canada leg of the tour, the band will be supported by LOLO.
Ahead of the tour, Marianas Trench will perform at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada, from August 2 to 4, 2024. The festival will also include performances by artists such as Noah Kahan, SZA, Hozier, and more.