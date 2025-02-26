"Maybe a lack of rehearsal" — Internet reacts to JT and Doechii closing out the Dsquared2’s Fall 2025 Milan fashion show with “Alter Ego"

Dsquared2 celebrated its 30th anniversary during the Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2025, with Doechii and JT's performance being one of the highlights of the runway show.

While Doechii started her performance on her song Alter Ego by emerging from a huge bomb-proof tank, she was joined by Twerk rapper JT for a closing performance at the runway show. Both rappers performed Alter Ego's remix and videos of their performance went viral on social media platforms and received mixed reviews from netizens.

Criticizing some aspects of the performance came along, an X user tweeted:

"I Think its clear it was just a lot going on and maybe a lack of rehearsal but both ladies look amazing, all these damn folk on stage- the song is chaotic- everybody bumping eachother, they walking back n forth😂 ISSA LOT"

"this is somethingg…idk how to feel about it i expected a lot more tbh" an X user commented.

"JT needs work on her performance appeal." another X user mentioned.

"JT energy did not match the bars!! Go back and do it again honey!!" an internet user stated.

"JT looked so confused and lost! They seem disconnected. Even when stepping up to the platform with Naomi, JT didn’t know if she should stay one level down or step up 👀 what’s going on?" another internet user said.

On the other hand, some netizens praised the Pacer rapper and JT's closing performance at Dsquared2's Fall 2025 Milan fashion show:

"There was a lot going on in this performance but Doechii looks phenomenal!! Jt I see you" an X user tweeted.

"JT ate! Doechii body kinda tea my god." a netizen commented.

"Iconic Cultural moment for fashion and hip hop" another netizen remarked.

Doechii recreated Naomi Campbell's 2003 at Dsquared2 Milan Show runway moment

While Doechii's performance at Dsquared2's anniversary at the Milan fashion show earned the rapper a lot of praise, she also made headlines by recreating Naomi Campbell's iconic runway moment from 2003.

At the 2003 Dsquared2 fall show, Naomi Campbell ran down a red carpet with shopping bags, stopped at a staircase resembling an airplane, dropped her overcoat, and walked the runway.

Recreating the same, Doechii entered by stepping out of a structure appearing to be a military vehicle outside a setup reading ‘DSquared2 Bros Co’. After being helped out of the vehicle, she dropped a wad of cash on the floor and ran down the runway in what appeared to be Dsquared2's Riri sandals. The rapper sported the brand's belted corset, a cigarette holster, and fur-trimmed bomber.

Fans of the Denial Is A River rapper believe that she is finally getting her dues, given Doechii recently won a Grammy in the 'Best Rap Album' category for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Expressing her gratitude, the rapper mentioned in her acceptance speech:

"I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. I have to thank God."

The ROCKET rapper's 'Best Rap Album' win has made her a part of the Grammys history, given only Lauryn Hill and Cardi B have received the honor before her.

