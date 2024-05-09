NCT DREAM's 2024 World Tour: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The NCT DREAM 2024 World Tour is currently scheduled to be held from May 11, 2024, to December 1, 2024, in venues across Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines, as well as in South Korea, the UK, Europe, North America, and South America. The group revealed new legs for the tour, which started on May 2, 2024, with a few shows in Southeast Asia.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Bogota, Los Angeles, and Berlin, among others. The new tour dates were announced by the group via a post on their official X account on May 8, 2024.
The presale for the tour will be available on May 13, 2024, for Latin America, May 15, 2024, for Europe, and May 16, 2024, for North American dates. All presales can be availed of by signing up at NCT Dream's Weverse presale.
General tickets for the tour dates will be announced on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time for Europe and 3:00 p.m. for the rest. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
NCT DREAM's 2024 World Tour: Dates and venues
The NCT Dream 2024 World Tour, titled "The Dream Show 3," will be the band's third major tour. This comes on the heels of SM Entertainment, their label, announcing its quarter profits and schedule, which includes an English version of their single Beatbox.
The current list of dates and venues for the NCT DREAM 2024 World Tour is given below:
- May 11-12, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome
- May 18, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at GBK Stadium
- May 25-26, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
- June 2, 2024 - Nagoya, Japan at Vantelin Dome Nagoya
- June 15 – 16, 2024 – Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China at AsiaWorld-Arena
- June 22 – 23, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium
- June 29-30, 2024 – Kallang, Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium
- August 10-11, 2024 – Manila, Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena
- August 31, 2024 – Bogota, Columbia at Movistar Arena
- September 2, 2204 – São Paulo, Brazil at Espaço Unimed
- September 5, 2024 – Santiago, Columbia at Movistar Arena
- September 9, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio de los Deportes
- September 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome
- September 14, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- September 17, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- September 19, 2024 – Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena
- September 21, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena
- September 24, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
- September 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 30, 2024 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at Rotterdam Ahoy
- November 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- November 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
- November 9, 2024 – Paris, France at Adidas Arena
- November 12, 2024 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley
- November 29, 2024 – December 1, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome
Alongside the upcoming tour, NCT DREAM is also scheduled to perform at the Music Bank Madrid 2024 festival at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain. The festival is also set to feature performances by artists such as Tomorrow x Tomorrow and Dreamcatcher, as well as ENHYPEN.