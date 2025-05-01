143 Entertainment CEO's alleged apology letter against s*xual misconduct towards an unnamed member revealed amid MADIEN's Gaeun controversy

On April 29, ex-member Gaeun of the female band MADEIN identified 143 Entertainment official Lee Yong-hak as the individual she alleged exposed her to continuous incidents of improper physical contact during her time with the group.

Ad

The disclosure was made public during a briefing by her attorneys from the Hanbit Labor Rights Center. They stated that Gaeun had faced consistent unwelcome physical contact from Lee.

Ad

Trending

The K-pop idol's legal representatives noted that she chose not to press charges initially, as she intended to stay in the group. Instead, both parties resolved the issue through a formal contract and a financial settlement.

Instead, she allegedly chose to resolve the issue through a settlement that included a signed note of apology from the executive. A handwritten message (obtained by Celuv Media), dated October 25, 2024, and said to be signed by Lee, was shared at the briefing by Center Director Kim Young-min.

Ad

"I, Lee Yong-hak, sincerely apologize for s**ually harassing the victim of the girl group," 143 Entertainment's CEO reportedly admitted in the letter.

Mr. Lee added:

"In the future, regarding contractual relationships with 143 Entertainment, I will take responsibility so that I am not disadvantaged, regardless of my position as the legal representative, and I will give the victim the right to preferential choice in terms of contract extensions and other contractual relationships."

Ad

After the reported deal, Gaeun was discharged from MADEIN. During the briefing, it was also shared that Lee had expressed regret multiple times, one of which was a letter submitted by Gaeun’s mother, claimed to be signed by the CEO himself.

They allege that although Lee admitted wrongdoing at the time, he later withdrew his admission and removed her from the group lineup. Initial reports surfaced anonymously, but Gaeun later chose to identify herself publicly. No further updates have been issued on the current status of the investigation.

Ad

Former MADEIN idol Gaeun's s*xual assault controversy explained

The controversy erupted when Gaeun released a handwritten note through her Instagram account (@liojl118), disclosing allegations of inappropriate conduct by Lee Yong-hak, the head of 143 Entertainment.

Ad

The same day, the Hanbit Media Labor Rights Center supported her claims, alleging that Gaeun was called to Lee’s office, where she was allegedly subjected to verbal threats and forced physical contact.

The Center also accused the agency of refuting the charges without proper review, removing the 19-year-old from her position, and holding her responsible for the fallout. They said this response disrupted her career and caused mental and emotional distress for her and her family.

Ad

A follow-up media briefing took place on April 29 at the Korea Press Center in downtown Seoul. It featured her legal counsel Moon Hyo-jung, her mother, ex-143 staff member Heo Yoo-jung, Hanbit director Kim Young-min, cultural advocate Kim Jae-sang, and activist Lee Min-kyung from Moms Politics.

The victim's mother spoke during the event, saying she had also been silenced and urged for accountability in the entertainment sector. 143 Entertainment issued a public comment stating that many of the statements made by Gaeun's side differ from what they believe to be accurate.

Ad

"Currently, there are many parts of the claims made by the member in question that are different from the truth," 143 Entertainment stated (via OSEN).

They said they are cooperating with law enforcement and intend to clarify the matter using official records. The agency noted that an earlier compensation request had been denied and that the accusation came weeks after the alleged event.

Meanwhile, at the conference held on April 29, Center Director Kim Young-min said they have more evidence but are only revealing the minimum to protect the victim. He shared that the victim wants an apology from CEO Lee Yong-hak and wants her exclusive contract canceled, even though it's still technically valid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More