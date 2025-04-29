Former MADEIN member Gaeun seeks justice over harassment claims against 143 Entertainment CEO - Agency issues statement

On 28 April 2025, former MADEIN idol Gaeun publicly accused the head of her erstwhile management company, Lee Yong-hak, of s*xual misconduct. In a handwritten message posted on the Instagram account, @liojl118, Gaeun addressed her followers, confirming her identity as the person involved.

She explained that speaking out required considerable emotional strength due to the pressure and the circulation of false accounts:

"I am truly sorry for keeping you waiting so long. Throughout that time I have been sober everyday to deal with this situation properly without being swayed by emotions. The path of idol was not just a job for me, it was a dream and a part of my life that I had longed for since childhood," Gaeun stated.

The 19-year-old added:

"But things have been repeated that were hard enough to erase those memories by doing activities. Never once did I ever think I want to give up on my dreams even though I had to go through unwanted situations, incomprehensible unfair treatment, and unexpected disadvantages."

Later, the same day, the Hanbit Labor Rights Center announced it would host a media briefing to outline the accusations and call for formal accountability, including the resignation of the executive in question and an official statement from 143 Entertainment.

They stated the incident in question allegedly occurred in October last year, when Lee Yong-tak called the young artist to his office.

“Last October, CEO, the founder and chief producer of 143 Entertainment, called an idol member into his office and verbally abused and threatened her for three hours before forcibly molesting and s*xually harassing her," Hanbit Centre alleged (reported via OSEN).

According to the organization, Lee initially acknowledged his fault and said he would resign and avoid further contact. However, he later reversed his position and denied the claims.

“CEO admitted his wrongdoing, stepped down from his duties, and promised to separate himself from the victim, but he soon denied the facts, did not keep his promise, and instead made distorted statements to tarnish the victim’s reputation. Furthermore, 143 Entertainment falsely dismissed the allegations against CEO as groundless and forced the victim to leave the group without any notice," the organization added.

They revealed that the artist and her family had experienced lasting emotional strain following the incident. They stated that the K-pop idol's efforts to remain active in the industry were cut short by the agency’s actions, which included ending her exclusive contract.

The Center alleges that 143 Entertainment has since shifted blame onto the artist for the contract’s breakdown.

Gaeun’s advocates held a press gathering against the 143 CEO

On April 29, 2025, a media briefing addressing the alleged s*xual misconduct claims against 143 Entertainment’s chief executive, Lee Yong-hak, took place at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Among those present at the event were the complainant’s mother, attorney Moon Hyo-jung, ex-A&R head Heo Yoo-jung from 143 Entertainment, Kim Young-min, director of the Hanbit Media Labor Rights Center, Kim Jae-sang from Culture Solidarity, and activist Lee Min-kyung, representing the civic group Moms Politics.

At a press conference, the victim’s mother also said that the CEO caused her emotional harm and pressured her into silence.

"I bow my head and show my respect to my daughter who endured four years that I would never have been able to endure and has persevered until now. Now, I really want to protect my child. I want to help ease the heavy burden she is carrying and help her do what she wants to do. I think people like this should be kicked out of the industry and must pay the price," Gaeun's mother asserted at the press briefing (per OSEN).

Despite her child’s suffering, the mother tried to end things quietly, but was met with more abuse and betrayal from the CEO. She sincerely lamented not protecting Gaeun momentarily and now seeks justice for her.

143 Entertainment replies to s*xual assault assertions made by Gaeun

In response to the claims made by Gaeun's representatives at the press conference, 143 Entertainment issued a company statement expressing regret over the controversy.

"Currently, there are many parts of the claims made by the member in question that are different from the truth, but as the police investigation is currently underway, we will actively cooperate with the investigation and, in the process, we will correct the distorted parts based on objective data, the agency stated (via OSEN).

The company also mentioned that the complaint was filed months after the alleged event and referenced a prior request for financial compensation that was declined. The agency concluded by saying it would follow the outcome of the legal process.

Initial reports on the issue surfaced in late 2024, when JTBC’s investigative program Crime Chief broadcast a story involving a female performer and an entertainment executive. Though names were withheld, online discussion later identified Gaeun. The agency denied the allegations at the time and announced her withdrawal from the group shortly after.

