"2000s kids are eating right now": Internet reacts to Hilary Duff's husband seemingly teasing her return to music after a decade

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, teased the singer's return to music after 10 years in a Mother's Day post featuring her on May 11, 2025. The singer's last studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. was released on June 12, 2015.

In a black-and-white Instagram post, Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, shared an image of the singer. Hilary Duff was seen sitting in a recording studio while wearing headphones. She also had several microphones and guitars around her, seemingly hinting at her making new music. In the caption, Koma wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day ba. Now please go save millennial pop music, it needs you now more than ever."

Fans took to X to react to Matthew Koma's post, with many being excited about the prospect of Hilary Duff returning to music. One X user wrote:

"Hilary Duff coming back to music after a decade?? 2000s kids are eating right now 👏"

Expand Tweet

"Mother is back and pop is about to be healed," another X user exclaimed.

"We look forward to the kind of songs she would release," a fan added.

"You guys are not getting the vision we're in the early 2000s again," another netizen remarked.

Fans continued to share their positive thoughts about the seeming return:

"That's exciting news! Can't wait to hear what she has in store after such a long break," an X user chimed in.

"OMG WE WON! Another pop diva is returning! Hide your favs!," a fan commented.

"Yea hilary never disappoints," another person mentioned.

When Hilary Duff claimed she is "always" thinking of making new music

2022 ABC Disney Upfront - Source: Getty

In an interview with Access in 2023, Hilary Duff was asked about her hiatus from music. The singer's last release was a decade ago in 2015, despite her being a successful pop star at that time. Duff then shifted to acting for a while and focused on other priorities. In her interview, she said,

"I always am thinking about [music]. I never want to blame my kids for this, but I’m so immersed in motherhood right now, and it’s so much easier to book an acting job and be like, 'Okay, I have to be at work at 6:00 a.m., and I’ll be done by 9:00, and then I’ll be home.'"

Duff also said it is "hard" for her to talk about music, as every time she does, her fans get excited about it and claim "it is happening." The actress was last seen in How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the iconic 2000s sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. Duff played the lead role of Sophie in the show and also served as producer. However, the sitcom was cancelled after two seasons.

Expand Tweet

Hilary Duff shares three children with husband Matthew Koma - Banks, six, Mae, four, and Townes, one. She is also the mother to a daughter, Luca, 11, from her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Duff claimed that motherhood took up a lot of her time in her aforementioned interview. She said,

"I am in the middle of my real life. [Music] is very much a part of my not-real life. From my past. And going to the studio feels so, ‘Oh, my God, maybe we get something today, maybe we don’t.’ It doesn’t feel like real work. I know that it is."

Duff was still hopeful that she would return to music soon and said,

"I really believe that one day I’ll be like, ‘I have to do it.’ There will be something that comes over me. It’s gonna happen. I just don’t know when."

Hilary Duff herself has yet to confirm her return to music. Fans will eagerly wait for a confirmation from the Lizzie McGuire star, who still remains one of the most beloved early 2000s pop stars in popular culture today.

