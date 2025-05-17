2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Tyla makes history as the first African to host the event

Singer-songwriter Tyla is set to make history this June, becoming the first African to host the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The annual event is set to take place on June 21, 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Ad

While other African artists have co-hosted regional versions of the Kids’ Choice Awards, this marks the first time an African artist will take on the central hosting role for the flagship U.S.-based event. This unprecedented moment signifies the first time an African artist will lead the iconic youth-focused awards show since its beginning nearly four decades ago.

On May 15, 2025, Tyla posted on X, capturing both her excitement and disbelief. Her post has quickly spread worldwide, with fans showing enthusiasm and encouragement.

Ad

Trending

“I’m really about to host the kids' choice awards 💀🤍🙈,”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The top nominees for the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar, each receiving four nominations in prominent fields including music, television, and digital entertainment. Fans began voting on May 15, 2025, for contenders in a total of 35 categories.

Ad

Fans in the US can catch the live broadcast of the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and MTV2 on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In Africa, viewers can tune in on Wednesday, June 25, at 5 p.m. on MTV Africa.

Tyla’s journey to global stardom

The 23-year-old musician's career took off when her initial single, Water, entered the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first African performer in over a decade to achieve such a major feat. As a result, Tyla received six nominations at the Kids’ Choice Awards, such as Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Viral Song, and Favorite Breakout Artist.

Ad

The Water hitmaker has been nominated for two awards this year at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards: Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Music Collaboration for her song Show Me Love with artists WizTheMc and bees & honey. Tyla also received a Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category, becoming the youngest South African artist to receive such recognition.

Ad

Recently, the singer has expanded her music career by contributing to popular film soundtracks. On May 16, 2025, it was revealed in the trailer for the upcoming Smurfs movie that she will feature on the film’s star-studded soundtrack alongside Rihanna and Cardi B.

The chart-topping artist's selection as host of the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards marks an important step forward for African representation. With multiple nominations, a Grammy nod, and an appearance on a major film soundtrack, Tyla is set to make a big mark on the entertainment world in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More