"4 x the size of the Super Bowl" — Fans react as FIFA President weighs in on Drake performing at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently shared his thoughts on Drake's potential performance at the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Infantino was a guest on Fox 5's Good Day New York, where he discussed the upcoming World Cup.

While asking about the forthcoming event, host Rosanna Scotto said that the FIFA President should invite the rapper to sing during the World Cup Halftime Show. She said:

"I have a great idea for you for Halftime…. Drake. Because you were at the Super Bowl—Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl."

In response, Infantino noted that he already has a good relationship with the 6 God rapper. He said:

“Drake was with us when we announced the host cities… That's a Good Idea… I should have his number somewhere.”

Gianni Infantino's remarks came nearly a month after Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl Half Time show on February 9, 2025, amidst his long-ongoing beef with the rapper.

Once the Fox 5 interview video was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room, people took to the post's comment section to voice their opinions. Most of them said that FIFA is bigger than the Super Bowl. One user wrote:

"World Cup is 4x the size of the super bowl"

Others also reacted similarly, as one said that the FIFA World Cup is bigger than the Super Bowl. Another claimed that the latter has 128 million viewers, while the former has 1.2 billion.

Additionally, other netizens echoed the same sentiment. One said that Drake is bigger than other rappers, while another user claimed that there wouldn't be any Lamar without him.

For the unversed, the Toronto rapper seemingly took a pause from the beef against Kendrick Lamar in 2024. This happened after he didn't reply to Lamar's diss track Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us.

Additionally, Lamar further dominated the start of 2025 with his Grammy Awards wins and the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025.

FIFA President showed an interest in contacting Drake for the 2026 World Cup performance

During the same interview, Gianni Infantino further stated that the winner of the Club World Cup this summer will receive "more than $100 million" and that the World Cup halftime show next year will be "20 times the Super Bowl" for viewers worldwide.

Infantino also persisted in promoting the two FIFA tournaments that would take place in the United States over the course of the next two summers. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is curating the World Cup halftime show, which Infantino thinks will be "the best halftime show ever."

Infantino further said:

“We’re thinking big... We'll have 2 billion viewers from every corner of the world. It’s like 20 times the Super Bowl. So, we are very excited about that. You have to watch it – that’s the surprise. … It will be global, different languages, different countries.”

On the other hand, the rapper has already been connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As per a report by BET US dated March 7, 2025, Drizzy sat down with Infantino in February 2024 to talk about the next World Cup, which will feature matches in Canada, the US, and Mexico. During their chat, Drake promoted Toronto, which will host the tournament's opening match in Canada on June 12, 2026.

"Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot. But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences.. So when the World Cup hits it's like... it's beautiful," Drake said at the time.

On the other hand, Drake has not made any statements in response to the FIFA President's remarks.

