50 Cent announces European leg of ‘The Legacy Tour’ ahead of 50th birthday: Dates, how to get tickets, venues, and more explored

Hip-hop icon Curtis James Jackson III, best known as 50 Cent, is bringing decades of hits and cultural celebration to fans throughout Europe and North Africa in 2025. On May 13, 2025, the multi-platinum rapper, television producer, and entrepreneur announced that he will be launching The Legacy Tour, his new international concert series that will stretch over two dozen cities in Europe and North Africa.

The long-awaited The Legacy Tour comes just in time before his 50th birthday, on July 6, 2025. This tour comes after the monumental success of his 2023 The Final Lap Tour, where he celebrated 20 years since the release of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and grossed over $100 million globally.

The Legacy Tour is anticipated to deal with his whole collection of albums, including hits such as The Massacre, Curtis, and Animal Ambition.

50 Cent announces The Legacy Tour ahead of his 50th birthday

50 Cent was born Curtis James Jackson III on July 6 1975, in Queens, New York, and he is a Grammy-award-winning rapper cum actor as well as entrepreneur. In 2003, he got into the limelight with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin', which was brought to life by Eminem and Dr. Dre and became a cultural phenomenon.

After surviving a near-fatal shooting in 2000, he established a reputation for rugged storytelling. Outside the realm of music, 50 Cent became a huge success with his TV franchises like Power and BMF, and business ventures, specifically, his Sire Spirits brand and investments in Vitamin Water.

On Instagram (@ 50cent), 50 Cent announced The Legacy Tour with an Instagram post on May 13, 2025, with the caption:

"I’m hitting Europe this summer! You know it’s gonna be crazy! Get your tickets now"

The post is followed by a cinematic trailer in which 50 shared a series of electric performances throughout his career. Tickets for the Legacy Tour by 50 Cent became available on May 13, 2025. Tickets can be booked through their official website, 50cent.com.

The tour is said to cover major cities of the continent. Here are the stops:

June 8 – Frankfurt, Germany – World Club Dome

– Frankfurt, Germany – World Club Dome June 14 – Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival

– Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival June 21 – Rabat, Morocco – Festival Mawazine

– Rabat, Morocco – Festival Mawazine June 28 – Hannover, Germany – Heinz Von Heiden Arena

– Hannover, Germany – Heinz Von Heiden Arena July 3 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

– London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium July 6 – Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival

– Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival July 11 – Glasgow, Scotland – TRNSMT Festival

– Glasgow, Scotland – TRNSMT Festival July 12 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld

– Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld July 13 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena

– Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena August 6 – Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

– Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest August 8 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinna Lauluväljak

– Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinna Lauluväljak August 10 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

The main highlight of the European tour is a spectacular concert on July 3, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This one-night concert will be headlined by 50 Cent, while Mary J. Blige and Davido will feature as co-performers.

Mary J. Blige, the nine-time Grammy winner who is behind hits such as Family Affair and Be Without You, and has previously worked with 50 on such songs as Hate It or Love It (Remix). Nigerian superstar Davido has just performed at Madison Square Garden and is said to be one of the top influential pop artists in Africa.

