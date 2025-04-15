50 Cent vs Ja Rule: Who has the bigger net worth?

Ja Rule recently reignited his long-standing beef with his rival 50 Cent in a series of X posts over the weekend. The new social media posts saw Ja Rule accuse 50 Cent of being a "used car salesman" and alluding to him cooperating with the Feds to provide them with information about Murder Inc., Irv Gotti's label founded in 1995.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, 50 Cent is worth $60 million. Meanwhile, Ja Rule is estimatedly worth $4 million.

For the unversed, the latest feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule started after 50 Cent took to his Instagram to post a picture of him smoking a hookah next to a fake gravestone with Irv Gotti's name after the latter's death in February 2025. Ja Rule condemned the In Da Club rapper's post during his appearance on The Breakfast Club on April 10, 2025.

According to Billboard, the rapper claimed he was ready to go "nuclear" on 50 Cent, which caused the latter to troll him on his Instagram page. On April 13, Ja Rule fired back with a series of X posts, telling the rapper to "s*ck my d**k," and "handle his business" to find the people who shot him in 2000. In one tweet, he wrote:

"N***a you’re a used car salesman everything you do is trash music 1 good album after that trash liquor trash tv shows yeah I said it TRASH how many times you gonna make the same show that coke stepped on parenting trash character trash n***a you the garbage man…"

In another tweet, he accused his rival of colluding with the Feds to pass on information regarding Murder Inc.

Comparing the career earnings and net worth of 50 Cent and Ja Rule amid their reignited feud

50 Cent was born in Queens in 1975. The rapper gained popularity after he released his single How To Rob in 1999. He was in the middle of a collaboration with Destiny's Child in 2000 when he was shot nine times.

While hospitalized for his injuries, he signed a record deal with Columbia Records. However, he was dropped by the label and blacklisted form the United States after he tried to release the song, Ghetto Qu'ran. In 2002, he released his mixtape Guess Who's Back?, which he recorded in Canada.

The mixtape caught Eminem's attention, leading to an introduction with Dr. Dre. In 2003, 50 Cent released his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', under Dre's record label, which was a huge commercial success. In 2003, the rapper started his record label, G-Unit Records, under Interscope Records, an imprint of UMG.

In 2005, 50 Cent released his second studio LP, The Massacre. 50 Cent has five solo studio albums under his name to date, which have reportedly sold an estimated 21 million units in total. In addition to his music career, the rapper is also involved in several businesses.

One of his first business ventures was with Glacéau in 2004, where he collaborated with the company and had a stake in its Vitamin Water. When Coca-Cola procured Glacéau in 2007, the rapper reportedly earned $100 million as a shareholder in the company.

However, in 2015, the rapper filed for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy amid several legal problems, including a $5 million payment to his rival Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend for intentionally leaking her s*x tape amid a feud between the rappers.

According to a BBC article at the time, the rapper claimed that filing for bankruptcy was a "strategic business move." According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth was estimated to be $100 million before he filed for bankruptcy.

50 Cent was also involved in the television industry, signing a four-year deal with Starz in 2018, where he produced shows like Power. The rapper was also the owner of a 17-acre Connecticut property, which he procured from Mike Tyson in 2003 for $ 4.1 million. He sold the house in 2019 for $ 2.9 million.

Ja Rule's career explored

As for Ja Rule, he was born in Queens in 1976. He started his career in 1994, taking on his moniker Ja Rule. He signed with Def Jam in 1998, releasing his debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci, in 1999, which topped the Billboard 200 charts.

The rapper has released seven studio albums throughout his career, with the latest one, Pain Is Love 2, released in 2014. In addition to music, the rapper has also acted in several projects, including a $15,000 cameo in The Fast & The Furious in 2001.

He was reportedly called to play one of the main characters in the sequel for $500,000, but director John Singleton said the rapper was unavailable to contact. The part eventually went to Ludacris. Ja Rule's filmography includes Scary Movie 3, One Upon A Time In Brooklyn, and Half Past Dead, among others.

The rapper's business ventures include his clothing line, ErvinGeoffrey, started in 2004, and his liquor company, The Mojito, started in 2006. He was also involved in the infamous Fyre Festival with its founder, Billy McFarland, in 2017.

According to the Guardian, the fraudulent music festival led to a $100m class-action lawsuit against McFarland and Ja Rule, however, the rapper was cleared of all wrongdoing in 2019. McFarland served a six-year sentence for various counts of fraud.

50 Cent has yet to acknowledge Ja Rule's remarks on X at the time of this article.

