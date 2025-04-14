Ja Rule accuses 50 Cent of getting Murder Inc a federal indictment for murder amid Irvi Gotti feud

Ja Rule has reignited his long-standing feud with 50 Cent by accusing the rapper of playing a role in a federal indictment against Murder Inc. The label was once home to Ja Rule and co-founded by the late Irv Gotti.

Ad

The comments came after a fresh exchange between the two on social media, sparked by 50 Cent's remarks about Gotti following his recent death. While Ja initially said he wouldn't go "nuclear," the latest series of posts suggests a possible shift in stance, as reported by Hotnewhiphop on April 14.

The feud resurfaced after Ja Rule appeared on The Breakfast Club in early April 2025 and expressed frustration over 50 Cent allegedly mocking Irv Gotti's passing. Ja told the hosts that although he was "ready to go nuclear," he decided not to retaliate at the time.

Ad

Trending

However, things escalated quickly when 50 Cent responded on Instagram, criticizing the interview, stating:

"The Breakfast Club should be ashamed of themselves asking questions that perpetuate violence. This fool has been ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years."

Following the post, which also included a remark about Irv Gotti's death, Ja Rule responded with a string of accusations and criticisms on social media. He alleged that 50 Cent had informed federal authorities that Murder Inc. was responsible for shooting him in the early 2000s. Ja Rule claimed this accusation led to the label's federal indictment.

Ad

Ja wrote on X (formerly Twitter), followed by a rat emoji:

"He told the Feds murder inc had him shot and they put us under federal indictment."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ja Rule shares alleged paperwork accusing 50 Cent of being an informant amid renewed Murder Inc. feud

Ad

In his tweets, Ja Rule criticicized 50 Cent, referring to him as "boo boo," "trash." He questioned the rapper's street credibility, suggesting that he never retaliated after getting shot.

According to Hiphopdx, he also posted what he described as "paperwork" showing 50 Cent listed as an "informant," challenging the rapper to deny it.

Ja wrote, adding that he had "receipts":

"Go ahead and lie… tell the paperwork fake so I can send this next shot."

Ad

The accusations refer to a federal case from the early 2000s when Murder Inc. was investigated for money laundering, largely due to its connections with Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff. Both Irv Gotti and his brother, Chris Gotti, were charged in the case but ultimately acquitted.

At the time, there were suspicions about who might have supplied information to authorities, but no formal charges or public records have confirmed 50 Cent's involvement in the investigation.

Ad

50 Cent has previously addressed these types of allegations. As stated by Hiphopdx on April 14, 2025, in a 2020 interview with Cigar Talk, he said:

"All you gotta do is ask them who I told on? I aint never told on no n***a in my life."

He maintained that his name does not appear in McGriff's legal case. He denied needing protection, despite some claims from former G-Unit associates about orders of protection filed on his behalf.

Ad

Ad

The current tension stems from 50 Cent's Instagram post referencing Irv Gotti shortly after his death in February 2025.

Gotti, who co-founded Murder Inc. in 1998, passed away at age 54 following a series of health issues. He was known for shaping the careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, and DMX. He was widely credited with helping define a key era in hip-hop and R&B, as stated by The Independent.

As of now, 50 Cent has not responded to Ja Rule's latest string of accusations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More