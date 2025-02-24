What is a hemorrhagic stroke? Irv Gotti's brother shares details about the late record producer's death

On February 5, DJ Irv Gotti died following a massive hemorrhagic stroke. During an appearance with the 2way podcast on Thursday, February 20, Irv Gotti's older brother, Chris Lorenzo, opened up about the tragic incident. He also discussed Irv's health problems, which were allegedly made worse by the fact that he never visited a doctor.

He stated:

“He’s 54 - I believe he was diagnosed in his late 40s… But Irv doesn’t go to the doctor so that’s why he’s so late being diagnosed.”

Irv Gotti's brother continued:

“And when he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they were like, "You’re diabetic.. He just didn’t believe it and he was like, "I’m going to go the way I wanted”.”

Chris also disclosed that Irv Gotti suffered a hemorrhagic stroke one evening while he was playing cards with his friends and eating Chinese food. As per Cleveland Clinic, hemorrhagic stroke is brain damage brought on by bleeding in the brain. This happens because of a blood vessel rupture. Its early symptoms are light sensitivity and an intense headache.

Irv Gotti died of hemorrhagic stroke

Irv Gotti's brother opened up about the DJ's untimely death (Image via Getty Images)

Northwestern Medicine reported that approximately 13% of cases of stroke are hemorrhagic strokes. It happens when a weak blood vessel bursts and blood seeps into the brain. The surrounding brain tissue becomes compressed as the blood builds up in that area.

The surrounding areas of the brain may be deprived of blood and oxygen as a result of the bleeding, which also exerts pressure on nearby brain cells. This also results in damage to the brain tissue.

Pressure from bleeding, edema, or a lack of blood flow can all lead to hemorrhagic stroke. After the stroke, brain tissue may bleed. The brain becomes weak and prone to bleeding as a result of this damage.

Additionally, the chance of a hemorrhagic stroke, which Irv Gotti succumbed to, is very high following a massive ischemic stroke with significant brain damage and tissue edema. It may occur a few days to two weeks following an ischemic stroke.

On the other hand, unexpected facial, arm, or leg numbness or weakness, confusion, and difficulty speaking or understanding speech are all signs of the stroke.

Moreover, light sensitivity, difficulty seeing in one or both eyes, difficulty walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, unexpectedly intense headache without a known cause, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, seizures, fainting or passing out, and coma, are other signs.

Furthermore, brain tumors, malignancies that spread to the brain, and serious infections in the brain are frequent causes of hemorrhagic stroke. It can also be brought on by anything that destroys or ruptures blood vessels in the brain.

The most frequent reason is having high blood pressure, or hypertension, particularly if it is extremely high or remains high over an extended period of time.

Brain aneurysms, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, moyamoya disease, head trauma, COVID-19, and ischemic strokes that result in bleeding during or after the stroke are other serious health issues that might induce a hemorrhagic stroke.

This type of stroke should be treated as soon as possible. Finding the source of the brain bleeding and controlling it are the initial steps in treating a hemorrhagic stroke. Surgery can be required as well.

Meanwhile, as per The Mail’s February 23 report, the podcast host stated in the promotional post for the episode that the topic of conversation would be honoring Irv and discussing his legacy.

A crucial conversation on how diabetics and other health issues might reduce their risk of potentially fatal strokes would also be covered. On the other hand, Irv Gotti’s other family haven’t said about the same as of yet.

