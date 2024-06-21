"$600K cross for Kenny" — Ben Baller reveals the price of Kendrick Lamar's bling he wore to Pop Out show

Kendrick Lamar sported some heavy, blingy acessories during his live performance at The Pop Out: Ken & Friends event, which was held at California's Kia Forum on June 19. It was the rapper's first live performance since his feud with Drake.

Many fans noticed that Kendrick was wearing a fancy cross around his neck with some pretty big diamonds studded throughout the piece. Since Kendrick isn't known for sporting such accessories, many fans became curious about its price. Designer and celebrity jeweller, Ben Baller, confirmed in a post on X (June 20) that the rapper wore his creation. He stated "Dot had my ice around his neck all night."

In another post, he revealed the price of the Baller cross chain:

"$600K cross for Kenny."

The event featured a barrage of other hip-hop artists who took the stage at some point, making it one of the biggest concerts of the year. The guest list included juggernauts like Dr. Dre, Zoe Osama, AzChike, and others.

Kendrick Lamar paid homage to Tupac Shakur in the Pop Out concert

Kendrick Lamar dressed up like Tupac Shakur (aka 2Pac) in a red hoodie and also sported his iconic diamond cross to complete the look. Fans were quick to notice that Kendrick Lamar went all the way to pay homage to the late hip-hop legend at his event on June 19.

In an interview with TMZ Hip-Hop on June 20, Ben Baller revealed that Lamar contacted him some days prior and requested him for a king's cross. At that time, Ben had the perfect piece of hardware for him. However, he wasn't aware that the Pop Out event would pay tribute to Tupac Shakur. The cost of the cross was a whopping $600k.

TMZ also reported that the huge diamond cross had 73 carats' worth of VVS clarity-certified channel set baguettes and invisible princess cuts set in half a kilo of 18k white gold. Kendrick also wore a 42-carat diamond Cuban link chain worth $150k. Therefore, the Meet the Grahams rapper was sporting around $750k worth of jewelry at the concert.

Dressed in similar attire as 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar took it upon himself to save Shakur's legacy by dissing Drake onstage for his recent AI-generated voice fiasco. Amidst his feud with Lamar, Drake dropped a track called Taylor Made Freestyle but was sued by Tupac Shakur's estate because he had used AI-generated vocals that resembled the voice of the 2Pac and Snoop Dogg.

"Oh y’all ain’t gonna let nobody mock or imitate our legends, huh?" Lamar alluded to Drake using Ai-generated vocals of Snoopy and Tupac Shakur.

Moreover, Lamar's diss track Euphoria included a new line when he performed the rap at the event.

"Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect," rapped Lamar referring to Tupac Shalur's ring that Drake bought in an auction.

In July 2023, an anonymous bidder bought the late Tupac Shakur's ring for a whopping $1 million dollar. Later, it was identified that the anonymous buyer was none other than Drizzy. In Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar alluded to that particular ring.

Kendrick Lamar dedicated the event to the 'fallen soldiers' lost to violence

Kendrick Lamar performed his Drake diss track, Not Like Us, a total of five times in the concert. With each new iteration, more people were joining in and the crowd became even more explosive.

By the end of the show, more than thirty big names in the hip-hop industry had joined Lamar, including the likes of Dr. Dre, Russell Westbrook, Demar Derozan, Schoolboy Q, DJ Mustard, Steve Lacy, G Perico, Big Boy, YG, and others. The gathering marked a rare moment of solidarity in the industry and Lamar seemed to acknowledge that.

"This is unity, y’all just don’t know man," Lamar commented as he clicked a group photo of the moment.

The rapper finally dedicated the entire event to the friends and family who had fallen to violence.

"For all of us to be together, that [expletive] is special. We put this together with peace. I promise this won’t be the last of us," Kendrick Lamar said as he wrapped up the event.

The show finally ended with an instrumental version of Not Like Us playing in the background as fans got up from their seats and left the auditorium.