7 key highlights from Ca$h Out trial explored as rapper convicted of sex trafficking, RICO charges

Rapper Ca$h Out was found guilty of sex trafficking, r*pe, pimping, and numerous other counts in a jury verdict on Friday, July 18. He has also been found guilty on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges.Ca$h Out, whose real name is John-Michael Hakeem Gibson, was arrested in 2019 due to allegations of human trafficking, battery, pimping, and aggravated assault, among others. A prolonged trial has now found him guilty on several charges.Prosecutors said he used his company, Pyrez Music Group LLC, to lure women and force them into prostitution. His mother, Linda Smith, was also found guilty of a trafficking charge. Another man, Tyrone Taylor, was convicted on multiple charges, though not for pimping. Both Gibson and Taylor were also found guilty under RICO laws.Also Read: Will Diddy testify in his sex trafficking trial? Judge Arun Subramanian has reportedly set an end date for the high-profile caseOn that note, let's take a look at 7 key highlights from Ca$h Out's trial:#1. Ca$h Out was arrested in 2019Gibson was arrested during a raid at the Gwinnett County hotel in 2019. As per Atlanta News First, the rapper's initial charges after arrest were aggravated assault, simple battery, human trafficking, pimping, rape, aggravated sodomy, pandering, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.However, with more testimonies and evidence, more charges like RICO and sex trafficking were added.#2. Detectives' testimony about raiding Gibson's houseFollowing Ca$h Out's arrest, the Fulton County police detectives raided his home at Alfred Road NW in Atlanta. These detectives testified in court on July 10 about this raid (via Atlanta News First).They revealed that one of the alleged victims was stopped for indecency at Fulton Industrial Boulevard in 2019. She then told the authorities about her situation with the rapper. The detectives then contacted a social worker to ensure the victim's safety in the lead-up to the raid.#3. Ca$h Out's transactions on the website used for sex workIn another testimony in July, the prosecutors brought out a witness familiar with the financial documents in the case. They displayed Ca$h Out's bank statements for around 11 years in court.These statements displayed numerous transactions on a website used for sex work (via Atlanta News First). Thousands of dollars were paid to Gibson's account from the website. Moreover, there were also transactions between the accounts of Linda Smith and an alleged victim.#4. Linda Smith's callsDuring the trial, the prosecutors also brought out the call records of Linda Smith on June 17. The records showed some calls between her and her son when he was in jail. In the recordings, they were heard discussing a potential plan for Smith to meet one of the victims to try to urge them not to testify in the case.Moreover, Gwinnett County investigators also testified, explaining the incidents of the prostitution sting that led to Ca$h Out's arrest in 2019.Also Read: &quot;He clearly needs help&quot; — TMZ podcaster claims Diddy has allegedly enrolled into domestic violence and drug treatment programs behind bars#5. Defendants' closing statementsThe closing statements of both the defendants and the prosecutors were taken on July 16 and 17. On July 16, Ca$h Out's lawyer, Careton Matthews, provided his statement, arguing that the prosecutors failed to prove their case.He told the jury (h/t 11Alive):&quot;What I'm doing is I'm showing you all how you have to look at statements and when they, when you confront them with something that is not accurate, and they tell you something one day and then they tell you something different on another day, those are inconsistencies.&quot;Matthews accused the alleged victims of making contradictory statements. He also accused co-defendants of negotiating a deal to collaborate with the prosecutors.#6. Prosecutors' closing statementsThe Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Earnelle Winfrey provided the closing statement on behalf of the prosecution on July 17. He reiterated the numerous phone calls, messages, and testimonies from alleged victims and witnesses.He said (h/t 11Alive):&quot;This was a reign of terror for seven years, probably more, but seven years, that's what we have on the books for the evidence.&quot;Winfrey accused Gibson, Smith, and Taylor of using their company to entice the victims in the garb of musical opportunities. However, he allegedly used them for sex trafficking and also forced them into sexual acts.#7. Jury's verdictOn Friday, July 18, the jury gave its verdict, finding Ca$h Out guilty on numerous counts, including rape, pimping, and aggravated sodomy. He was found guilty on two of three sex trafficking counts and RICO charges. He was found not guilty on a sexual servitude count, aggravated assault, and a charge of prostitution, as reported by Atlanta First News.Linda Smith was found guilty on RICO charges and one trafficking count.Tyrone Taylor was found guilty on all counts, including RICO, except the pimping count.All three accused will now be sentenced in another hearing on Monday, July 21, at 10 am ET.Also Read: What did Jay-Z say about Rymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit? Rapper accuses man alleging to be his biological son of &quot;fabricated allegations”