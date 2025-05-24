"A little stress but no depression" — 50 Cent urges Dame Dash to keep his head up after he was ordered to sell his film studio

50 Cent recently took to Instagram to share a message for Dame Dash, who reportedly had been going through financial troubles. On May 23, 2025, Cent uploaded the Instagram post in which he shared a screengrab of an article published by The Source. The screengrab suggested that Dash had been ordered to sell his film studio amid the reported unpaid debts.

Cent further wrote in the caption:

"Dame where you at bounce back, a little stress but no depression. A little set back is just a lesson, you get a little arrogant you lose blessings, but when you know how to Win you win. So quit f*cking around and Win again. Chin Up!"

50 Cent shares a message for Dame Dash (Image via X/@AkademiksTV)

The message by 50 Cent, however, seemed skeptical to many netizens. A lot of them were wondering if the rapper was actually sending out a motivational message or if he was just trolling Dame Dash.

For context, Cent had previously opened up about Dash and called him broke. In a 2024 episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Cent reportedly said:

"The only person that pointed out a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash and he has no money now."

While some netizens seemed confused about Cent's intention behind his latest post about Dame, many complimented him for the gesture.

50 Cent had previously promoted Dame Dash's America Nu Network amid all the trolling

While 50 Cent and Dame Dash have been involved in online spats for quite some time now, Cent had previously supported Dash's network. In November 2024, in a now-deleted post, Cent seemingly gave a shoutout to Dash's America Nu Network. In the caption of the post, Cent wrote:

"Dame run his mouth to much but check out America Nu. I don't like the sh*t he said but I don't care to see him fvcked up!"

While it was unclear as to what Cent meant by Dash "running his mouth" too much, Complex reported that it could be connected to the latter's remarks made at the time. As per reports by the outlet dated September 2, 2024, Dame attempted to downplay 50 Cent's first contract. Cent spoke about it on Million Dollaz Worth of Game in the aforementioned episode as well.

He opened up about his perspective on the deal, and said:

"I'm from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money. I think I hit the lotto. How are you gonna say that it’s no money?"

The remark by Cent claiming that Dash had no money prompted the latter to respond as well. Dame Dash reportedly challenged 50 Cent to a "CEO war" through a video that he uploaded on Instagram on September 5. In the video, Dash addressed Cent and said:

"Somebody definitely sent me that cute sh*t 50 said about me not having no money, and because of that, I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle."

As for the latest message by Cent, despite netizens being confused, he had not clarified anything about the post any further on social media.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent made it to the headlines recently after a rumor broke out claiming that he had testified in Diddy's trial. It, however, was debunked since the video suggesting the same was uploaded by a channel (WhatIsMyStarWorth) known to post such rumors and exaggerated versions of reality.

