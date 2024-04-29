AB Quintanilla net worth: Fortune and all about the singer in wake of his viral outburst at Tejano music festival

AB Quintanilla, the 60-year-old brother of the late Tejano music icon, Selena Quintanilla, released an apology on Instagram after unleashing a tirade against the audience during Tejano Explosion 2024 on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The incident, captured in a viral TikTok video, showed Quintanilla going off on the audience over their seemingly tepid response during his performance in Tejano music festival.

According to KSAT, in the wake of the viral tirade, AB Quintanilla later explained that he lashed out at the fans because he stopped taking his mental health medication shortly before the concert. He said this in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

In the post, Quintanilla apologized for his outburst, before sharing he has been struggling with mental health issues since the passing of his sister, Selena, in 1995.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, AB Quintanilla's net worth is $5 million. He is the older brother of the late "Queen of Tejano music", Selena. A.B. Quintanilla first rose to prominence as part of the group Los Dinos, alongside his sisters Selena and Suzette and their father Abraham, Sr.

AB Quintanilla was wanted by Nueces County Sheriff’s Office over unpaid child support payments

AB Quintanilla, who played bass guitarist for Selena’s band Los Dinos, went on to write and produce several successful songs for his sister, including Amor Prohibido, Como La Flor, and No Me Queda Mas.

Quintanilla, who remained the member before his superstar sister, Selena, was shot dead in 1995, continued his music career and helped produce "Como Te Extraño" ("How I Miss You") by Pedro "Pete" Astudillo in honor of his late sister in 1996.

In 1999, he founded the band Kumbia Kings, which mixed cumbia and pop music. In 2006 Quintanilla exited the group, citing internal conflict, and went on to create Los Kumbia All Starz.

According to People en Espanol, in 2017, Quintanilla, who has eight children, landed on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list over unpaid child support payments.

In 2017 KSAT reported Selena’s brother owed more tha $87,000 in back child support. Shortly after, Tejano Nation reported Quintanilla, who was placed in protective custody, agreed to pay $87,000 in backpay, $45,000 from a previous ruling and additional medical expenses.

Over the weekend AB Quintanilla went off on the San Antonio crowd while closing for Tejano Explosion 2024, over a perceived lack of energy.

“Like somebody put a gun to your head, and forced you to be here tonight, you know what I’m saying? And that feels horrible, as a musician, to work so f***ing hard over all these years to bring you hits and you guys come here, and you can’t even f***ing raise your hands to f***ing clap or be happy, man. You know, that feels sad for us.”

Quintanilla then declared that he would never perform at a Tejano concert before adding the crowd should support Tejano music like they do the Dallas Cowboys. As the crowd began to boo, the singer continued -

“Y’all can boo me all y’all want. I don’t care. That doesn’t affect me. Boo all you want. Boo yourselves for not participating in the show. I’m trying to show y’all love through music, man. Come on, man. Y’all show a little bit of love."

Quintanilla concluded his rant reminiscing about his late superstar sister Selena and other musicians he encountered over his career.

AB Quintanilla issues a apology after unleashing a tirade against the audience during Tejano Music festival

In the wake of the viral tirade, in a since-deleted instagram post, AB Quintanilla attributed his outburst to not taking his mental health medication. Quintanilla said he stopped taking his medication after he was advised by a doctor to get checked for cancer which turned out to be benign.

Quintanilla explained he “became bipolar, OCD, ADD, PTSD" and is on the “spectrum” of these mental health issues after the passing of his sister, Selena in 1995.

He added that he was back on the medication before again apologizing to the audience.

“Once again, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. Love you guys a lot. And I’m just glad that I’m okay. And I know, you know, with my meds, I’ll be okay.”

According to Tejano Nation, fans flooded the deleted post, with an outpouring of empathy and encouragement.