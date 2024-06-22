"Ak is the mouth piece" — Joe Budden wants DJ Akademiks to stop reporting about Drake

Joe Budden, a well-known name in the hip-hop community, shared his views about DJ Akademiks' reporting about Canadian rapper Drake on June 20. This discussion follows the recent beef between the rapper and Kendrick Lamar. According to Budden, Akademiks is biased towards Drizzy, making him a less reliable source for fans.

In an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, aired on June 20, Budden spoke about Ak and said:

"Ak is the mouth piece. As a Drake fan, I want Ak to stop announcing things about Drake... The Drake releases are much better as a surprise. Anything with Ak reporting it, it just looked a way."

HotNewHipHop reported that during the beef between Drake and Lamar, DJ Akademiks shared some messages he received from the Canadian rapper.

Joe Budden explained how he felt about DJ Akademiks rooting for Drake all this while during the beef

During the podcast, Joe Budden revealed his thoughts about Ak and Drake. According to him, whenever Ak defended the rapper on social media during the beef, it felt like he was instructed to do so by Drake himself. Budden added:

"It comes off as a mission sent from Drake."

Budden further mentioned that his advice to both the rapper and DJ Akademiks would be to take a few plays off, especially after Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert became a huge hit. Fans seemingly trolled Akademiks after the massive success of the concert.

In the podcast episode, Budden further explained that while Ak has some amazing journalistic skills, they don't come across well when he reports about Drake. He added:

"Good journalistic sh*t you was doing, but you gotta know that any Drake news coming from you is viewed through a different type of eye."

Additionally, Budden stated that the primary problem behind this was possibly Drake's connection with Ak.

DJ Akademiks has always made it quite clear to fans that he was rooting for the Canadian rapper from the beginning. He was, therefore, seen defending Drizzy more than once on several occasions, whenever he got a chance.

He recently made headlines after fans discovered that he had deleted a post where he claimed that Whitney Alford and Dave Free weren't present at Kendrick Lamar's pop-out concert. It was later revealed through several videos that both were indeed present at the show.

It can, thus, be noted that DJ Akademiks' reporting about Drake has been in question quite a few times lately.