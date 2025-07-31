  • home icon
  • Music
  • Akon and Be.I have heated exchange over "scammer" allegations

Akon and Be.I have heated exchange over "scammer" allegations

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:11 GMT
2024 BET Media House - Source: Getty
2024 BET Media House (Image via Getty)

Akon has hit out at Be.I, calling him a scammer. In a video, the singer asserted that Be.I isn't related to any of his companies and urged people to be wary of him.

Ad

Be.I is a former friend and associate of Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam. The singer shared a video with Be.I's image on his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, and wrote in the caption:

"If you been scammed by BE_I__ repost this. If not repost it anyway to avoid anyone being a victim to his Scams. cant.be_i"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, he asked his followers to look at Be.I's face, accusing him of being a "fraud" and a "scammer". He also said that his former friend had "no moral ethics as to who he steals from," adding:

“He will come to you, gain your trust and scam you, flat out. If you gave him money, go back and retrieve it because you’ve been scammed. He’s not going to deliver. He’s gonna run away with it. He is not affiliated in any way with Konvict Muzik or Kon Live Distribution, or any Akon-affiliated system."
Ad
Ad

He urged his fans not to get scammed by Be.I, and concluded:

"So whatever you do, if you’ve done business with this man under the Konvict umbrella, get your money back. You’ve been scammed."

Be.I then took to his Instagram Stories and hit back at Akon, writing:

"We all make mistakes in life im not perfect i went to prison for 9 years for robbery when I was 19 'real konvict' i havent always done things the right way and we all haven't..."
Ad

He also flipped the "scammer" accusation, referencing Akon City. The Grammy-nominated singer was planning a futuristic, cryptocurrency-powered city, but the Senegalese government has reportedly scrapped it due to a lack of progress.

Ad

Also Read: “I would love to get him a puppy”- Rick Ross claims he’ll help 50 Cent's son deal with “trauma” amid feud

Be.I claims beef with Akon is because of a girl

Be.I shared multiple stories on his Instagram account explaining that the singer's recent outburst against him is because of a girl. He has even made those stories into a highlight with the title "End of an Era" on his account. In it, Be.I explained:

Ad
"Lets get to the real issue its always about a chick no matter what!! n***as always fall out about money and chicks."
"One day me and him was sitting in his range and a chick i was smashing name mirah facetimed me so i turn the camera to Kon and introduce him to mirah he says lets all go bowling tonite," he wrote in another Instagram Story.
Ad
Part of Be.I&#039;s stories (Image via Instagram/@be_i__)
Part of Be.I's stories (Image via Instagram/@be_i__)
"Midtown bowling and he on her crazy so towards the end of the night we head back to my hotel so he can drop me off we get out truck and he go holla at shawty," he added.
Ad

Be.I alleged that eventually, Akon fell for the girl he had introduced him to, and after that, the singer's behavior towards him changed. He added that following this incident, the singer didn't like having Be.I around him anymore.

Also Read: “Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?”- Cam Newton takes a jab at Gillie Da Kid and his album chartings

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications