Akon and Be.I have heated exchange over "scammer" allegations

Akon has hit out at Be.I, calling him a scammer. In a video, the singer asserted that Be.I isn't related to any of his companies and urged people to be wary of him.Be.I is a former friend and associate of Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam. The singer shared a video with Be.I's image on his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, and wrote in the caption:&quot;If you been scammed by BE_I__ repost this. If not repost it anyway to avoid anyone being a victim to his Scams. cant.be_i&quot;In the video, he asked his followers to look at Be.I's face, accusing him of being a &quot;fraud&quot; and a &quot;scammer&quot;. He also said that his former friend had &quot;no moral ethics as to who he steals from,&quot; adding:“He will come to you, gain your trust and scam you, flat out. If you gave him money, go back and retrieve it because you’ve been scammed. He’s not going to deliver. He’s gonna run away with it. He is not affiliated in any way with Konvict Muzik or Kon Live Distribution, or any Akon-affiliated system.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe urged his fans not to get scammed by Be.I, and concluded:&quot;So whatever you do, if you’ve done business with this man under the Konvict umbrella, get your money back. You’ve been scammed.&quot;Be.I then took to his Instagram Stories and hit back at Akon, writing:&quot;We all make mistakes in life im not perfect i went to prison for 9 years for robbery when I was 19 'real konvict' i havent always done things the right way and we all haven't...&quot;He also flipped the &quot;scammer&quot; accusation, referencing Akon City. The Grammy-nominated singer was planning a futuristic, cryptocurrency-powered city, but the Senegalese government has reportedly scrapped it due to a lack of progress.Also Read: “I would love to get him a puppy”- Rick Ross claims he’ll help 50 Cent's son deal with “trauma” amid feudBe.I claims beef with Akon is because of a girlBe.I shared multiple stories on his Instagram account explaining that the singer's recent outburst against him is because of a girl. He has even made those stories into a highlight with the title &quot;End of an Era&quot; on his account. In it, Be.I explained:&quot;Lets get to the real issue its always about a chick no matter what!! n***as always fall out about money and chicks.&quot;&quot;One day me and him was sitting in his range and a chick i was smashing name mirah facetimed me so i turn the camera to Kon and introduce him to mirah he says lets all go bowling tonite,&quot; he wrote in another Instagram Story.Part of Be.I's stories (Image via Instagram/@be_i__)&quot;Midtown bowling and he on her crazy so towards the end of the night we head back to my hotel so he can drop me off we get out truck and he go holla at shawty,&quot; he added.Be.I alleged that eventually, Akon fell for the girl he had introduced him to, and after that, the singer's behavior towards him changed. He added that following this incident, the singer didn't like having Be.I around him anymore.Also Read: “Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?”- Cam Newton takes a jab at Gillie Da Kid and his album chartings