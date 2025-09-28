“All he’s done is put them down”: Netizens react as Young Thug claims Atlanta is “back on top” following ‘Uy Scuti’ landing #1 on Apple Music

Young Thug's new album, UY Scuti, reached the No. 1 spot on Apple Music. The album, which was released on September 26, is the rapper's first since his release from prison in October 2024.
Following this, in a recent video, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, claimed that Atlanta is back on top in the rap industry. A new term, "Ratlanta", has been doing the rounds in recent months for the rap industry in Atlanta. This is due to the numerous snitching allegations and legal cases, among other things, surrounding multiple rappers.
However, in a video, as shared by Daily Loud on X (formerly Twitter) on September 27, Thug slammed this term and said:
“Atlanta back on top. Everything we do is for Atlanta… For the town. Free all the fallen soldiers, you know everybody that made it out of these situations in Atlanta, man. We back on top. This for the culture, the music.”
Young Thug says Drake supported him despite his leaked clips criticizing the Canadian rapper
In the last few months, many audio clips of Young Thug's conversations during his time in prison have been leaked. In these, he has criticized numerous rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, and even Drake.
Drizzy and Thug have been close for a long time now. In a leaked chat, the latter said that the Canadian rapper should have done more to get him out of prison. He also said that Drake should've taken a plane to meet Metro Boomin after his mother died in 2022.
Thug said (h/t Billboard):
“You’re using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now and the n***a just not feeling that right now. You supposed to get on your big ol’ plane, and went to where that n***a was or where that n***a momma died, cause you really, really, really, mess with a n***a.”
In an appearance on the Pivot Podcast on Friday, September 27, Young Thug revealed that Drake texted him before the release of UY Scuti. He said:
“Drake, the jail phones all that sh*t came out, Drake text me, ‘N***a, I love you. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.'”
About his leaked clips, Thug added:
“Damn, I was really on the phone talking about people. No girl in my entire life can tell you that I pillow talk with them. That sh*t get to me every day, I was really on the phone like a p***y.”
Thug was in prison from May 2022 to October 2024. He was arrested, along with his YSL colleagues, as they faced numerous criminal charges, including violation of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
