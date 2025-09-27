Joe Budden says he will be putting Young Thug's album "UY SCUTI" in the "trash" and only bought it because "Cardi went absolutely crazy" 

Joe Budden and his fellow podcast hosts recently discussed Young Thug's latest album UY SCUTI, which was released on September 26, 2025. The Atlanta rapper's new album is his first full-length LP since he was released from prison in late 2024 following the YSL RICO trial.The 21-track album was filled with features from Thug's peers, including Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Cardi B, Lil Baby, and YFN Lucci. During the discussion in the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden expressed his dislike for Thug's new album, saying that he was going to put it in the &quot;trash.&quot;The former rapper-turned-podcaster added that he only bought the album for Cardi B's feature and praised her for her verse, saying that she &quot;ate&quot; Thug up. Joe Budden also continued that her lyrics &quot;tugged on the heartstrings,&quot; saying:&quot;So Young Thug's album...this might be the first s**t I put in the trash after a long time. Cause I bought it, I bought it cause Cardi went absolutely crazy...I do like On The News. She ate him up...Once she begins to describe her side of things, it does tug on the heartstrings.&quot;Cardi B was featured in the song On The News, which is the third track on UY SCUTI. According to XXL Magazine, Cardi B seemingly took shots at Offset, her estranged husband, in the new record, alluding to his alleged infidelity.&quot;I told you keep it loyal and you f**k trash b***hes / I told you keep it loyal and you f**k opp b***hes/ Kept it loyal, then you out here, embarrassing/ How you knowin' when you got these b***hes laughin'?/ But how the f**k you laughin' when I heard you getting beat on?/ Gotta pay a n***a way every trip y'all be on,&quot; she rapped.According to Billboard, Young Thug had initially planned to release UY SCUTI on September 19, 2025, the same day that Cardi B had scheduled to release her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?However, on September 17, Thug took to X to announce that he would postpone his release date by a week, citing it was &quot;a ladies day.&quot; He also tagged Cardi B in the post and wrote, &quot;do yo s**t.&quot; On September 19, Cardi released her 23-track album, which included features from Janet Jackson, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and Tyla, among others.Joe Budden discussed the album cover for Young Thug's UY SCUTIThe album artwork for Young Thug's UY SCUTI raised eyebrows online among fans and hip-hop followers. The cover showcased a &quot;whiteface&quot; version of the rapper with a lightened complexion and blue eyes. A day before his album's release, Thug took to his Instagram page to unveil the new album cover, captioning the post:&quot;IF YOU WANNA BE THE BIGGEST….GO WHITE!!&quot;Young Thug makes a surprise appearance at back-to-school event (Image via Getty)Joe Budden and his fellow podcast hosts also discussed the album art in their most recent episode. Budden said the blue eyes were a dead giveaway that the rapper was posing in whiteface. The podcaster added that he was eager to see how Thug would connect his songs to the album cover to convey a broader meaning, but admitted that the message didn't resonate with him.&quot;It's just a lot of words for whiteface. It's just a lot of words and you don't even need that many words...once you make the eyes blue, you deada**...So I'm like, 'Oh I can't wait to see how he makes that connect, it's art. So I turn the album on and see what he tried to do in track one...I see what he tried to do, but I don't think it connected,&quot; Joe Budden said.Meanwhile, Joe Budden recently questioned Cardi B's songwriting skills during a recent podcast episode, suggesting that the rapper hired ghostwriters to pen her diss tracks on Am I The Drama? According to Complex, Cardi B reportedly dissed BIA and City Girls' JT on her recent album.XXL Magazine @XXLLINKCardi B delivers receipts showing that she writes her own rhymes after Joe Budden questioned who penned her lyrics.On Sunday (Sept. 21), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast debuted and one of the main topics of discussion was the new Cardi B album, Am I The Drama? The hosts reviewed the project and particularly gave props to Cardi on the track &quot;Magnet,&quot; which is rumored to be a diss song aimed at former City Girls rapper JT.&quot;Whoever is writing these lines...&quot; Joe says. &quot;He is smoking this sh*t.&quot;After getting wind of Joe's comments. Cardi responded on X.&quot;Whoever wrote it?? Nah that's CARDI,&quot; she wrote in a since-deleted post where she shared audio of her raw bars. &quot;This is my process. I'm a natural roaster and you know I'm quick with the mouth so I'll be coming up with the lines and I'll record myself and lay it later. Don't give me backhanded 10z cuz I'll always be able to prove my sh*t.&quot;Cardi's new album has been the talk of the internet since its release last Friday (Sept. 19). In addition to possibly sending shots at JT, Bardi also takes direct aim at Bia on the song &quot;Pretty and Petty.&quot; The new album is already platinum thanks to it containing the previously released multi-platinum singles &quot;WAP&quot; featuring Megan Thee Stallion and &quot;Up.&quot;On September 20, Cardi B clapped back at Joe Budden in a since-deleted X post, accusing the podcast host of giving her backhanded compliments. She claimed that she wrote all the diss lyrics, describing herself as a &quot;natural roaster&quot; and adding that she had proof to back her claims.