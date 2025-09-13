“Didn't buddy write a whole novel in Joe Buddens' comments”: Netizens react to Drake claiming he doesn’t care if other artists dislike his music

Canadian rapper Drake has never been far from public conversation. Known as one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation, he has built a career on blending rap and R&amp;B.Alongside the praise, though, he has repeatedly been called into question regarding his response to criticism, about whether he is ignorant of negative criticism or profoundly influenced by critical opinions.That ongoing debate resurfaced this week following the release of Magic City: An American Fantasy, a documentary series that premiered on September 12, 2025. In a particular section, Drake reflects on the way he perceives the views of his colleagues in the music world and delivers a rather bold statement:&quot;I care so little about, you know, another artist that someone might respect not liking my music, I don't give a f**k. I think, maybe that's why I've been here so long. Probably because I only care about them.&quot;This declaration of creative self-confidence was soon transformed into a heated topic on the internet. His words were instantly compared by social media users with his previous actions, including his 2022 argument with music critic Anthony Fantano and his 2023 dispute with Joe Budden, both occasions on which Drake seemed to take personal offense.One fan asked pointedly:&quot;Hol up! Didn't buddy write a whole novel in Joe Buddens' comments all because he didn't fw with the music? Like, dude turned a simple critique into a full-blown literary saga. What are we talking about rn?&quot;yaya @PhucShuMeanManeLINK@Kurrco Hol up! Didn't buddy write a whole novel in Joe Buddens' comments all because he didn't fw with the music? Like, dude turned a simple critique into a full-blown literary saga. What are we talking about rn?Others remarked on the tone of his words.🅔︎🅜︎🅜︎🅐︎🅝︎🅤︎🅔︎🅛︎🕊️ @dabere75LINK@Kurrco I don’t know man… anytime someone says ‘I don’t care’ like three times in one sentence, it feels like they definitely care. It’s like saying ‘I’m not mad’ while flipping the table over. Bro, you care, and that’s okay.mia golds 𓂃✰ @themiagoldsLINK@Kurrco you been saying you don’t care for a year now.Black @kj_aa00LINK@Kurrco That’s a blatant lie We all know Drake is sensitive as hellNot every response was critical, though. The rapper's refusal to accommodate critics was defended by supporters as evidence of his loyalty to fans.Stateless Gonad @StatelessGonadLINK@Kurrco Drake unbothered by the losersyusi @yusi5yusraLINK@Kurrco That's why he never tries to change his way of making albums because he cares about his audience more than criticsChristopher Michael @ChriiistoppherrLINK@Kurrco That laugh was diabolical 😭😭😭😭Drake’s stance on criticismWireless Festival 2025 - Day One - (Image via Getty)Although the statements made by Drake in Magic City: An American Fantasy suggest that he is an artist unconcerned with the opinions of others, his previous actions, as discussed by many people, tell a different story. One frequently mentioned instance is that of music critic Anthony Fantano, the primary creator of the YouTube channel The Needle Drop.The controversy began in September 2022, after Fantano posted a YouTube video titled “Drake Slid Into My DMs,” where he alleged to have been contacted by a series of private messages by the rapper. The alleged exchange contained remarks like,“I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of my albums (thanks for the kind words on Take Care and If You’re Reading This tho.) But it is what it is, you know.”He added:“I can always hope you’ll like the next one.”Kurrco @KurrcoLINKDrake dm'd Anthony Fantano and sent him... a vegan cookie recipe 🤔The bit escalated when Fantano jokingly presented a full “vegan cookie recipe” as having been sent by Drake himself, with recipes, instructions, and typos. Drizzy, however, was not amused. Later that evening, he posted his supposed real DMs with Fantano on Instagram:“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are a live.”Followed by:“And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”Besides the highly publicized feud with Anthony Fantano, Drake also encountered another backlash in October 2023 with former rapper and podcaster Joe Budden. On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Budden reviewed Drake's album For All The Dogs on The Joe Budden Podcast and claimed that the rapper was producing music targeted at younger listeners. He remarked:“[Drake is] rapping for the children. I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the f*ck away from some of these younger n***as, and stop f*cking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still f*cking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”Felipe $$$ 🇧🇷 @spinboutU_LINKDrake really tore Joe Budden’s soul apartDrake soon reacted through social media, ensuring a lengthy response on Instagram through a post by DJ Akademiks. He characterized Budden as a person who had failed in music, criticized his career shift, and shot at the magnitude of his previous success:“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills. [Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.”Drake also gave tips to other artists on how to deal with criticism:“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”He ended with a sharp comparison of their respective successes:“If you need it put in simpler terms, I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”Budden replied later, writing:“You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”Even though the rapper openly claims to be indifferent to criticism, his previous experiences with Anthony Fantano and Joe Budden indicate otherwise.