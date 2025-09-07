  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • "Desperately wants Drake to get a tattoo of him" - Fans react as Kevin Durant makes surprise appearance in Iceman teaser

"Desperately wants Drake to get a tattoo of him" - Fans react as Kevin Durant makes surprise appearance in Iceman teaser

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 07, 2025 00:29 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant
NBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant's surprise appearance in Drake's Iceman teaser [Picture Credit: Getty]

Fans reacted to Kevin Durant's surprise appearance in the teaser for Episode 3 of Drake's "Iceman" series. In the last few months, the Houston Rockets superstar and the Canadian rapper have been spotted hanging out. Durant was even seen attending Drake's multiple "Some Special Shows 4 U" concerts in Europe.

Ad

A part of Drake's Iceman's Episode 3 surfaced on social media. The video featured Durant standing outside a bar in his black hoodie, looking straight into the camera.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the video, a fan commended Kevin Durant's loyalty to the Canadian singer.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Always gotta salute KD’s Loyalty. Through the highs & lows of Drakes career, he ain’t never switched up on bro."
Ad
"KD and Drake together is always a vibe. Love seeing legends link up like that," another fan wrote.
Ad

A fan hilariously blamed Durant's single status for hanging around Drake.

"KD needs to go start a family with his old a**."
Ad

One of the fans hilariously wrote that Kevin Durant was getting close to the Canadian rapper for a particular purpose.

"He desperately wants drake to get a tattoo of him," the fan wrote.
Ad

A fan was disappointed with the NBA star for spending his time around Drake.

"KD surrounding himself around mid, im disappointed 💔☝🏾."
Ad

A fan brutally dissed both KD and Drake, alleging that the Rockets player avoided leadership on NBA teams.

"KD always runs away from leadership, Drake running from accountability , match made in heaven.
Ad

A fan said that Durant's cameo was inconsequential to the video.

"Made a cameo for absolutely no reason in the world except be the only blk man in the stream 😂 Oh and the bodyguard 🤷🏽‍♂️😂."
Ad

Kevin Durant caught smoking up at Drake's concert

Kevin Durant has been enjoying life during the offseason, and he has seemingly spent the last few weeks in Europe.

After Copenhagen and Zurich, Durant was in attendance at Drake's concert in Milan, Italy. A fan account posted a video of him lighting a joint while Sfera Ebbasta and Drake performed.

Durant has been very open about smoking weed. In 2022, in conversation with David Letterman on his "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the NBA superstar had said that smoking weed was like "having a glass of wine." He has also invested in multiple marijuana businesses.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications