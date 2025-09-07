"Desperately wants Drake to get a tattoo of him" - Fans react as Kevin Durant makes surprise appearance in Iceman teaser

Fans reacted to Kevin Durant's surprise appearance in the teaser for Episode 3 of Drake's &quot;Iceman&quot; series. In the last few months, the Houston Rockets superstar and the Canadian rapper have been spotted hanging out. Durant was even seen attending Drake's multiple &quot;Some Special Shows 4 U&quot; concerts in Europe.A part of Drake's Iceman's Episode 3 surfaced on social media. The video featured Durant standing outside a bar in his black hoodie, looking straight into the camera.Reacting to the video, a fan commended Kevin Durant's loyalty to the Canadian singer.&quot;Always gotta salute KD’s Loyalty. Through the highs &amp; lows of Drakes career, he ain’t never switched up on bro.&quot;_wonderOFF @_1w0nderLINK@itsavibe Always gotta salute KD’s Loyalty. Through the highs &amp;amp;amp; lows of Drakes career, he ain’t never switched up on bro.&quot;KD and Drake together is always a vibe. Love seeing legends link up like that,&quot; another fan wrote.DrumLessons_Max @gusuihe1982LINK@WhistleSports KD and Drake together is always a vibe. Love seeing legends link up like that.A fan hilariously blamed Durant's single status for hanging around Drake.&quot;KD needs to go start a family with his old a**.&quot;guala @Miltonr323LINK@itsavibe KD needs to go start a family with his old a**One of the fans hilariously wrote that Kevin Durant was getting close to the Canadian rapper for a particular purpose.&quot;He desperately wants drake to get a tattoo of him,&quot; the fan wrote.Beto @CelphtitledOneLINK@itsavibe He desperately wants drake to get a tattoo of himA fan was disappointed with the NBA star for spending his time around Drake.&quot;KD surrounding himself around mid, im disappointed 💔☝🏾.&quot;wavyflx(✧ᴗ✧) @Flxcko_WaveLINK@ComplexMusic KD surrounding himself around mid, im disappointed 💔☝🏾A fan brutally dissed both KD and Drake, alleging that the Rockets player avoided leadership on NBA teams.&quot;KD always runs away from leadership, Drake running from accountability , match made in heaven.Karim (KazamaFury) @KarimOutlawLINK@ComplexMusic KD always runs away from leadership, Drake running from accountability , match made in heavenA fan said that Durant's cameo was inconsequential to the video.&quot;Made a cameo for absolutely no reason in the world except be the only blk man in the stream 😂 Oh and the bodyguard 🤷🏽‍♂️😂.&quot;VS @vs2024pgLINK@ComplexMusic Made a cameo for absolutely no reason in the world except be the only blk man in the stream 😂 Oh and the bodyguard 🤷🏽‍♂️😂Kevin Durant caught smoking up at Drake's concertKevin Durant has been enjoying life during the offseason, and he has seemingly spent the last few weeks in Europe.After Copenhagen and Zurich, Durant was in attendance at Drake's concert in Milan, Italy. A fan account posted a video of him lighting a joint while Sfera Ebbasta and Drake performed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDurant has been very open about smoking weed. In 2022, in conversation with David Letterman on his &quot;My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,&quot; the NBA superstar had said that smoking weed was like &quot;having a glass of wine.&quot; He has also invested in multiple marijuana businesses.