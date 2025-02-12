Kevin Durant earns 4-word shoutout from friend Drake after completing 30,000 points in NBA

Kevin Durant has reached a historic milestone, surpassing 30,000 career points - one of the most prestigious achievements in the NBA. Being the eighth player to accomplish this feat, KD is deservingly receiving praise, not only from the basketball world but also from the music industry. Among those celebrating his success is Drake, who lauded the Phoenix Suns forward on social media.

The Canadian rapper congratulated his friend on Instagram, sharing @bleacherreport’s post on his story.

“30 CLIP FOR SNIPER,” Drake captioned his Story.

Credits: Instagram (@champagnepapi)

Entering Tuesday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kevin Durant needed 26 points to reach the milestone. He delivered a 34-point performance, becoming the talking point of the night despite his team suffering a 119-112 loss.

Kevin Durant indirectly defends Drake amidst the Super Bowl drama

Super Bowl LIX gained significant traction, not for the game itself, but for Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance of "Not Like Us" - a diss track aimed at Drake. In an otherwise lackluster evening, Lamar’s bold move stole the spotlight and reignited his ongoing feud with the rapper.

Kevin Durant weighed in on the controversy the next day during practice and subtly downplayed the hype surrounding Lamar’s performance. KD’s nonchalance on the topic made it evident that he was standing by his friend Drake.

“Meant nothing to me (Lamar’s performance). I didn’t really pay attention to it to be honest. It was a pretty boring day as far as a Super Bowl. Game got out of hand, Super Bowl Halftime show- I didn’t pay attention to it,” KD said.

KD’s comment about the night being “boring” is a fair assessment. The Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs matchup was one-sided.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dominated with a 34-0 lead midway through the third quarter. They eventually secured a 40-22 victory, marking the second-largest margin of victory in the past decade.

