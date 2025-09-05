"Buddy bout be sitting next season": Fans react as Kevin Durant caught smoking joint on camera during Drake concert

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant was spotted smoking a joint while attending a Drake concert. It's still the offseason, and Durant has all the time to relax before the Rockets start their training camp.Needless to say, Durant has been open about his marijuana use, a fact well-known in the NBA and among his fans.A KD fan account named &quot;duranthighlights&quot; on Instagram posted a video of him on Thursday, lighting up a joint. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section, fans gave their thoughts on Durant's smoke session during a concert.&quot;Y buddy bout be sitting next season 😂😂&quot; a fan commented.Fans react to Durant smoking a joint at a concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)Fans react to Durant smoking a joint at a concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)Fans react to Durant smoking a joint at a Drake concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)Fans react to Durant smoking a joint at a Drake concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)However, a portion of fans weren't in favor of people recording Kevin Durant smoking a joint.&quot;Yall gotta let ppl live their lives man,&quot; a fan commented.Fans reacted to Durant smoking a joint at a concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)Fans reacted to Durant smoking a joint at a concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)Fans reacted to Durant smoking a joint at a concert. (Credits: IG/ Durant Highlights)Kevin Durant wanted people to change their view of marijuanaKevin Durant smoking weed isn't a problem anymore. The two-time NBA champion is one of the many users in the NBA who were granted the green light by the league. In April 2023, the league reached an agreement with the players' union to allow the use of weed.In an episode of Netflix's &quot;My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,&quot; KD talked about his partnership with Weedmaps. According to the Rockets star, he partnered with the brand for content and to change the narrative around marijuana.“We partner with them on content and tryng to figure out ways to change the narrative around athletes and marijuana,” Durant told Letterman.He also revealed that he started smoking weed when he was 22 years old. The longtime talk show host asked him about his experience when smoking it.“To me, it clears the distractions out your brain a little bit, settles you down. It’s like having a glass wine.”During his interview with Letterman, Kevin Durant also said that he had smoked a joint before. He admitted to the legendary media personality that he was high during their talk.