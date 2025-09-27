“Seems Future and Gucci ain’t fw him rn”: Netizens react as Young Thug praises Drake and 21 Savage for support during leaked call scandal 

Young Thug has publicly given credit to fellow rappers Drake, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby for standing by him during a period of controversy earlier this year. Speaking on The Pivot podcast on September 26, 2025, the rapper addressed the fallout from leaked jail calls that sparked widespread speculation about tensions with other artists.According to an update by HotNewHipHop on September 26, 2025, the call recordings surfaced while Young Thug awaited trial in the ongoing YSL RICO case. They allegedly included conversations about several artists, leading to rumors of potential feuds. However, Young Thug said that Drake, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby offered him unwavering support at the time.During his interview on The Pivot podcast, Thug said&quot; [Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met. The jail phones, [when] all that st came out, Drake texted me. ‘Bruh, n*a, I love you. F**k them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.’”Fans have reacted to these comments, speculating about the support Young Thug did or did not receive during the controversies, with some discussing the rapper Future.Eric @EricoftruthLINKSeems Future and Gucci ain’t fw him rn after the leaks. Also seems they was Ty really supporting him much during his bid eitherDogNinja @DogNinjaHHTLINKHe didn’t say FutureSTEPHIEDARLING @aworkingmother2LINKBasically Lil baby is Mad. He didn’t mention Metro and Future tho hmmm 🤔 🤷🏾‍♀️Other fans, however, appreciated the rappers who supported Thug during the controversy.Noodlez @BaeJay_SALINKReal n****z 🤝🏼MosDef NG @MosdefNGLINKSome things money and fame can’t shake—loyaltyIn My Prime @U_PeakedLINKDrake a real oneThe rapper also said that while some people distanced themselves after the controversy, the whole experience brought him clarity, saying &quot;I’m damn near happy that this s**t happened because it just showed they colors.&quot;Young Thug talks about the fallout and career plans on the Pivot PodcastThe leaked calls had fueled speculation about strained relationships with other artists, including Future, despite his feature on the single Money On Money from Young Thug’s newly released album UY SCUTI, which dropped on Friday, September 26, 2025The Atlanta rapper did not say much about those tensions in the podcast. Thug talked more about friends and collaborators who remained supportive. Both 21 Savage and Lil Baby appear on the new album UY SCUTI, while Drake has publicly shown support on social media, as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 26, 2025.During the podcast, Thug also said that the controversy allowed him to reassess any future collaborations he may have, saying&quot;I had new plans with all those people included, too.&quot; Apart from the leaked call scandal during his incarceration, Young Thug spoke about the broader changes in his life following his release from jail. Speaking with The Pivot podcast hosts, he described a conscious decision to distance himself from street life and focus on family and music, saying&quot;The transition started in jail. You just praying every day… telling God, ‘Man, get me out of this situation.’ …When you get out of jail, you feel, like, untouchable, too. So your mindset is on another planet. But the world is still stuck on the Young Thug that they know. So you trying to be a musical genius at the same time you trying to take your son to school, be a real man to your girlfriend. But you still got to appease.&quot;According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper also spoke a bit about the challenges of balancing personal growth with public perception, saying that his experiences had shifted his priorities. Thug reportedly said, &quot;I just think I’m a street n***a. I just don’t like to even acknowledge if I’m depressed about something. I don’t even really know what the fk depressed is.&quot; Rapper Future, Usher, Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)Collaborations, Production, and Lyrics on UY SCUTIYoung Thug’s new album UY SCUTI, released September 26, 2025, features a wide range of collaborators and producers, according to a report by HotNewHipHop published on the same day. The album reportedly brings together longtime friends and collaborators, including Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott, as well as Future, Cardi B, Sexyy Red, T.I., 1300SAINT, and Ken Carson.Young Thugs' partner and fellow rapper Mariah The Scientist is featured on two tracks in the album- Invest Into You and Dreams Rarely Do Come True.Rappers Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist at the Los Angeles Lakers Game (Image via Getty)The production credits reportedly have an equally well-known list of names. Metro Boomin, Southside, London On Da Track, Wheezy, ATL Jacob, TM88, and others shape the album’s sound across 20 tracks. From the opening Ninja to the Future-assisted Money On Money and the closing Dreams Rarely Do Come True, the LP combines heavy trap beats with moments of personal reflection, according to HotNewHipHopAs reported by another HotNewHipHop report published on September 26, 2025, one track drawing a lot of attention is Sad Slime. The track does not feature any guest appearances, but reportedly has emotionally charged verses about betrayal and snitching. The chorus has the lyrics,&quot;I seen my brother turn rat in my face / I been cryin' all day.&quot;According to HotNewHipHop, Many listeners have speculated that the lyrics reference Gunna, who has faced public accusations of cooperating with authorities.According to the report, reactions from online have been divided, especially after a leaked interrogation video last month led to similar allegations against the Atlanta rapper himself. He responded on X (formerly Twitter), denying the claims and pointing to support from Peewee Roscoe, who defended his actions in the video in a now-deleted tweet.XXL Magazine @XXLLINKAfter the video began going viral and people started accusing Thugger of being a snitch, he made a post on X in an attempt to clear his name later that day.“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” Thug tweeted.UY SCUTI is Young Thug’s first full-length release since getting out of jail in October 2024. The album, delayed several times before being released on September 26, 2025, follows months of speculation about its release date, as reported by Billboard on September 26, 2025. While the album was initially expected in May 2025 and then later in June 2025, the project was ultimately pushed back after Young Thug postponed the release to avoid overlapping with Cardi B’s Am I the Drama?, which dropped on September 19, 2025.The album reportedly takes its name from UY Scuti, one of the largest known stars, a choice the rapper has linked to how he views his legacy and impact on hip-hop. Speaking to GQ in April 2025, Young Thug said the title reflects feeling “out of this world” after years of shaping the modern rap landscape.Young Thug is scheduled to perform at Coachella in 2026, following appearances at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June and the upcoming ComplexCon in October 2025.