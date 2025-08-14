  • home icon
  • “Her love language is felony charges and court dates”: Netizens react to Sexyy Red claiming King Von and other O’Block members are her ideal type 

By Devangee
Published Aug 14, 2025 05:44 GMT
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Sexyy Red at the Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Rapper Sexyy Red has once again made waves online after saying that her ideal type of man is the late Chicago drill star King Von and other members of the O’Block neighborhood. Her statement, shared alongside an image of King Von with several O’Block affiliates, quickly went viral, drawing both praise and criticism. MadChillTV reported that the rapper posted the Instagram story on August 13, 2025.

O’Block, located in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens, has long been linked to the city’s drill rap movement and artists such as King Von, Chief Keef, and Lil Durk.

Many fans have reacted to Sexyy Red's latest statement, suggesting that it is simply an indication that she is looking for "dangerous" men with "felony charges."

Some users who have found Sexyy Red's comments odd have even suggested she is linked to the CIA.

King Von’s legacy and O’Block connections

King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was fatally shot in November 2020 outside an Atlanta hookah lounge, just a week after releasing his debut album Welcome to O’Block, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, according to the Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2025.

King Von was O’Block’s most prominent member and a protégé of Lil Durk, who is currently in a Los Angeles jail awaiting trial in a separate murder-for-hire case.

Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)
Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)

O’Block itself has been at the center of high-profile criminal cases. In January 2024, a racketeering trial identified Rachaun “Munna Duke” Vance, an associate of King Von, as one of the gang’s leaders. Prosecutors alleged that King Von paid $128,000 for diamond-encrusted O’Block pendants, gifting them to members of his crew.

Vance was killed in a high-powered ambush on May 10, 2025, in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. He and another man, Derrell Givens, died after gunmen fired at least 50 shots. Vance had a long criminal history and, in a recent interview before his death, said one of his proudest moments was seeing King Von succeed, even while he was incarcerated.

Sexyy Red talks about "her man" in another post

Sexyy Red, fresh off joining Drake for shots at 9 am before his Wireless Festival set in London in July 2025, according to a HotNewHipHop report from July 20, 2025, stirred a wave of online reaction with a now-deleted Instagram Story rant.

Sexyy Red and Drake at the Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image via Getty)
Sexyy Red and Drake at the Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image via Getty)

The St. Louis rapper, whose breakout single “SkeeYee” continues to climb, shared a blunt “PSA” with her followers on July 20, 2025.

“I’m done helping MFs. Time to help myself. Don’t ask me for s***. I ain’t got it”

In a follow-up, Sexxy Red doubled down:

“Don’t care who you is if you not my man.”

While the posts were short, their tone was sharp enough to immediately spark conversation and speculations on social media, according to HotNewHipHop.

The Shade Room’s comment section quickly filled with support. According to the report, fans split between calling Sexyy Red's stance “MOOD all 2025” and framing it as overdue self-care. Some even linked the timing to the retrograde season, while others pointed to burnout and misplaced loyalty as common struggles for rising artists.

Adding to speculation, the posts came just hours after viral club footage showed Sexyy Red with Latto and Rubi Rose, dancing to the trending “I’m So ATL” move. As reported by HotNewHipHop, Sexyy Red's bluntness added to her image as an artist unafraid to be unapologetically direct, joining a growing list of rising stars pushing back against expectations of constant availability.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
