How many women does Nick Cannon have children with? Rapper claims he doesn’t believe in the term “co-parenting” and has an issue with it

Nick Cannon has clarified that he does not believe in the term "co-parenting" and views the concept as simply "parenting." Speaking on the latest episode of his Wondery podcast, Nick Cannon @ Night, as reported by People on August 13, 2025, the 44-year-old host responded to a listener's question about managing multiple co-parenting relationships while dating."I've always kind of had an issue" with the term, Cannon said, adding that labels can "do more harm than help" by creating "preconceived notions" about a person's situation.He stressed the importance of approaching each relationship with "respect and compassion and individuality," noting that he avoids grouping the mothers of his children except in a joking context. Cannon confirmed to fellow guest Flame Monroe that he shares his 12 children with six women. Asked if those six get along, Cannon laughed and replied, "No! Do you know six women anywhere that get along?"More about what Nick Cannon said about parentingNick Cannon also said that he avoids calling the mothers of his children "baby mamas," preferring to treat each as an individual. &quot;Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion.&quot;When asked by Monroe about his son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, Cannon praised her work on Netflix's Selling Sunset. At a July 28, 2025, podcast taping, he told People she was "a rockstar" and "an amazing mom," adding,"She don't need [advice], I need to get some advice from her."The pair's son turned three on June 28 with a Marvel-themed party.Since 2011, Nick Cannon has become father to Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, and Halo. His first two children were born in 2011 to his first and only wife, pop star Mariah Carey. In a July 31, 2025, episode of his podcast, as reported by Complex, Cannon acknowledged that it was "perhaps a little careless" to have multiple children with different women in one year, but said he remains open to having more.&quot;The world is a crazy place. I never say 'never!'&quot;Last month, on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, Cannon compared himself to biblical King Solomon, who had hundreds of wives and concubines.&quot;I don't want no wives, I just want kids.&quot;He also admitted he sometimes forgets all his children's names in the moment and wrote a verse containing them so he can recite it when needed.In the same July 31, 2025, Nick Cannon @ Night episode, Cannon discussed the idea of "body count" in relationships. While he once thought the number of past sexual partners was "very important," he said he "lost count a long time ago." Using humor, he compared wanting to know a partner's sexual history to checking "car facts."Nick Cannon at 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 (Image via Getty)He admitted that when he was younger, he cared more about such numbers, but now prefers to "know a little bit" about someone's past rather than an exact figure. Nick Cannon @ Night releases new episodes every Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. ET on YouTube, Wondery+, and other podcast platforms.