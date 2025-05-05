What did Nick Cannon say about his balls? Mother of his children Alyssa Scott calls out comedian for not seeing his children in over a month

On May 2, 2025, American comedian and actor Nick Cannon appeared on the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, where he discussed the insurance policy he took out on his family jewels for $10 million in 2024.

"It started off like, 'Yo, this would be a good joke,' but we really went through with it, Nick Cannon said.

Around the 10:29 mark of the podcast, the Masked Singer host explained that his decision was inspired by many female celebrities who insure certain parts of their body, particularly their legs, in case something goes wrong. He explained that when people ask him about his most valuable asset, his response is always his testicles. Nick further stated that each of his balls was insured for 5 million, and if something happened, they would be divided among all his children.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon’s Ex, Alyssa Scott, the mother of his daughter, Halo Marie, and late son Zen, re-posted this clip from the podcast on her Instagram story on Thursday, May 1, 2025, slamming him for being an absent father.

"Ha ha haaa Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month, @nickcannon. But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls smh," Alyssa Scott wrote.

Although Canon has not commented on these allegations, he talked about the difficulty of managing his schedule and being a father of twelve kids in an interview with People Magazine on April 14, 2023.

During the interview, he also talked about how great it is to spend individual time with his children.

"I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience. I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around," Nick Cannon said.

Why did Nick Cannon have his testicles insured for $10 million?

Nick Cannon at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration 2024 (Image via Getty)

Dr. Sasquatch, a men’s personal care and grooming brand, debuted its first grooming product line, a three-piece ball care, on its website on June 7, 2024. The line included the Groin Guardian Trimmer, Ball Barrier Dry Lotion, and Beast Wipes.

The debut coincided with a promotional campaign to celebrate the collection featuring Nick Cannon. According to John Ludeke, the vice president of marketing at Dr. Squatch, given that he’s fathered 12 children, the brand thought he would be perfect to represent the collection and even crowned him with "Most Valuable Balls."

"Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids," Cannon said in a statement.

Giving credit to Dr. Squatch, the Wild N' Out creator, further remarked:

"Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with ball-to-ball coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products."

Born on October 8, 1980, Nicholas Scott Cannon is the father of twelve children with six partners: Mariah Carey, LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott, and Abby de la Rosa. His children include Moroccan, Monroe, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, Onyx Ice Cole, Halo Marie Cannon, and Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

