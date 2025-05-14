"ALL THE RELEVANT BADDIES LOVE NICKI" — Netizens react to Jenna Ortega saying she is Nicki Minaj fan AKA "a Barb"

On Wednesday, May 14, @PopBase shared a statement Jenna Ortega made about Nicki Minaj in a recent interview with Complex, claiming that she was a Barb.

Ortega named Minaj's verse on I B On Dat as one of her favorites, then added Chun-Li and Roman's old stuff to the list.

The tweet has since gone viral on X, receiving more than 282K views and 8K likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"ALL THE RELEVANT BADDIES LOVE NICKI. IF YOU DISLIKE HER, YOU’RE UGLY AND IRRELEVANT WBK."

Some netizens complimented the Wednesday actress's taste in music, while others vouched for her cultural crossover with Nicki Minaj.

"jenna having good taste is the least surprising thing ever. her roman holiday era would be unstoppable," commented an X user.

"omg jenna being a barb was not on my 2025 bingo card but i’m here for it," added another.

"not her pulling out the underrated classics… she’s a barb fr," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that Ortega might have been lying for the camera or forced to say that she loved Nicki.

"Wait Barbz are Nicki Minaj fans?!? This whole time I’ve associated them with people who are just rude asf online for no reason…" replied a fourth user.

"She was forced to say that and she LIED!" added a fifth one.

"why would anybody be forced to show nicki love if she so called “tanked” i’m confused ?" questioned a sixth one.

According to ContactMusic, Jenna's love for Nicki Minaj's music seems genuine, as she recently filmed herself singing along to the rapper's verse on Kanye West's 2010 track, Monster.

Nicki Minaj walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Thom Browne dress last week

Jenna Ortega's confession of being a Nicki Minaj fan comes over a week after the Anaconda rapper walked the Met Gala red carpet in a black and white pinstripe suit-dress designed by Thom Browne.

Minaj's outfit featured a wide neckline, bold wide stripes, and a mermaid skirt with a thinner pinstripe pattern. A bunch of ruffled black-and-white flowers cascaded from her right shoulder down to her back, with her hair curled and piled in a high updo and a large gold headpiece to complement the look.

The Super Bass rapper returned to the event for the eighth time this year, with last year's outfit being just as iconic. In 2024, Minaj attended the Met Gala in a yellow sculpted fit-and-flare minidress featuring colorful 3D flowers. Her dress was from Marni, custom-designed by Francesco Risso.

The 2025 Met Gala was co-chaired by A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James being an honorary chair. The exhibition's theme this year was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and was inspired by the 2009 book by Monica L. Miller, titled Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

