All about The Weeknd and XO’s exclusive World Series merch collaboration with the Toronto Blue Jays

Canadian R&amp;B star The Weeknd joins forces with the Toronto Blue Jays to root for his hometown just in time for the 2025 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers will be against the Blue Jays in the World Series this year, kicking off on Friday, October 24. The Toronto-based superstar showed his support, and he's taking his fandom with him, in a merch collection with the Blue Jays, MLB, and the record label he founded, XO. The Toronto Blue Jays x The Weeknd Fanatics 2025 World Series Legacy collection is available in T-shirts and Hoodies in black and royal (blue) colors. XO shared the merch on their official Instagram page, writing:&quot;For the first time in 32 years, the Blue Jays are headed to the World Series. This collaboration signifies a historic celebration of Toronto baseball, and features t-shirts and hoodies in black and blue color ways produced by Fanatics.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey feature the Canadian superstar's signature &quot;XO&quot; wordmark and the team's logo, along with the World Series lettering. Anyone who wants to get their hands on the new merch can get it on Fanatics and the MLB online store in the US and Canada. The merch will also be available for in-person purchase at the Rodgers Center, with the T-shirts costing $60 and hoodies costing $150. To celebrate the collection, The Weeknd shared them on his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 24. He also shared two baby pictures wearing Blue Jays merch in white and blue. The Weeknd previously collaborated with the Toronto Blue Jays for a promoHis merch collaboration with the Toronto Blue Jays and the MLB isn't the first time The Weeknd showed his support for his hometown team. The Toronto-native has recently gotten behind the team's new promo, hyping the team as they make a historic return to the ALCS. The Weeknd onstage (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)The Blue Jays posted the 2-minute promo video earlier in October, which is set to Timeless, Pharrell Williams' song that The Weeknd produced. He also narrated in the video, with his vocals distinct in the background over a montage of photos of the team's home field at Rogers Centre and their most iconic victories over the years. He says in a voice-over: &quot;Timeless moments, we've had a few. Pieces of history turned into everlasting memories. Now, these Blue Jays, armed with a new edge and a never-say-die attitude, find themselves on the brink of a legacy all on their own. Our city, buzzing. Our nation, consumed.&quot;The promo dropped before the Toronto Blue Jays' eventual win against the Seattle Mariners, their first ALCS win since 1993. They will be up against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 24. The opening game will also feature a special performance from Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire, with the World Series airing exclusively on FOX. For those who don't have a traditional cable plan, streaming the series is available via DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV.