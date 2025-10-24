  • home icon
  • Music
  • All about The Weeknd and XO’s exclusive World Series merch collaboration with the Toronto Blue Jays

All about The Weeknd and XO’s exclusive World Series merch collaboration with the Toronto Blue Jays

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 23:50 GMT
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour (Image via Prince Williams/WireImage)

Canadian R&B star The Weeknd joins forces with the Toronto Blue Jays to root for his hometown just in time for the 2025 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers will be against the Blue Jays in the World Series this year, kicking off on Friday, October 24.

Ad

The Toronto-based superstar showed his support, and he's taking his fandom with him, in a merch collection with the Blue Jays, MLB, and the record label he founded, XO. The Toronto Blue Jays x The Weeknd Fanatics 2025 World Series Legacy collection is available in T-shirts and Hoodies in black and royal (blue) colors. XO shared the merch on their official Instagram page, writing:

"For the first time in 32 years, the Blue Jays are headed to the World Series. This collaboration signifies a historic celebration of Toronto baseball, and features t-shirts and hoodies in black and blue color ways produced by Fanatics."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

They feature the Canadian superstar's signature "XO" wordmark and the team's logo, along with the World Series lettering. Anyone who wants to get their hands on the new merch can get it on Fanatics and the MLB online store in the US and Canada. The merch will also be available for in-person purchase at the Rodgers Center, with the T-shirts costing $60 and hoodies costing $150.

To celebrate the collection, The Weeknd shared them on his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 24. He also shared two baby pictures wearing Blue Jays merch in white and blue.

Ad

The Weeknd previously collaborated with the Toronto Blue Jays for a promo

His merch collaboration with the Toronto Blue Jays and the MLB isn't the first time The Weeknd showed his support for his hometown team. The Toronto-native has recently gotten behind the team's new promo, hyping the team as they make a historic return to the ALCS.

The Weeknd onstage (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The Weeknd onstage (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays posted the 2-minute promo video earlier in October, which is set to Timeless, Pharrell Williams' song that The Weeknd produced. He also narrated in the video, with his vocals distinct in the background over a montage of photos of the team's home field at Rogers Centre and their most iconic victories over the years. He says in a voice-over:

Ad
"Timeless moments, we've had a few. Pieces of history turned into everlasting memories. Now, these Blue Jays, armed with a new edge and a never-say-die attitude, find themselves on the brink of a legacy all on their own. Our city, buzzing. Our nation, consumed."

The promo dropped before the Toronto Blue Jays' eventual win against the Seattle Mariners, their first ALCS win since 1993. They will be up against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 24. The opening game will also feature a special performance from Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire, with the World Series airing exclusively on FOX.

Ad

For those who don't have a traditional cable plan, streaming the series is available via DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications