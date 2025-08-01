“All white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorneys”: Ksoo questions corruption after being found guilty of first‑degree murder

Rapper Ksoo has alleged corruption after he was found guilty of first-degree murder of Charles McCormick on Thursday, July 31. He alleged that his lawyers had done enough to prove he was innocent, but the jurors and judge were all white, leading to his conviction.Ksoo, whose real name is Hakeem Robinson, was arrested in 2020 following the murder of Charles McCormick. He was charged with first-degree murder. As per First Coast News, after deliberation for around three and a half hours, the jury found him guilty.Following the verdict, Ksoo posted on Instagram:&quot;I had an all white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorney's with aye white judge in aye court room with all white judges on the wall every black person that I could pick on my juror was struck by the state I jus showed the whole world how Jacksonville Florida is corrupt an my lawyers proved I was Innocent god got the last say so..&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per the prosecution, Robinson had allegedly shot Charles McCormick while he was coming out of a temp agency on Merrill Road in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2020.Also Read: “Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?”- Cam Newton takes a jab at Gillie Da Kid and his album chartings Court's statement following Ksoo's guilty verdictAfter the rapper was found guilty by the jury, State Attorney Melissa Nelson put out a statement that read:“Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap. Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHakeem Robinson was a member of the Jacksonville gang, ATK, while Charles McCormick was allegedly part of the 6block gang, a rival of ATK.Willie Addison, Robinson's stepbrother, was reportedly shot in 2019 in an incident that also injured his father, brother, and cousin. Robinson reportedly made a diss track, mocking Addison's death, which the prosecution argued was Robinson's motivation to shoot him.More about the Charles McCormick case and Ksoo's other trialIn this case, Hakeem Robinson's father also testified against him. He was asked to appear in court as he was an accomplice to the crime, and he identified his son as the shooter.This came after a video of the shooting as evidence. The defence argued that the person in the video is not Hakeem Robinson, which some witnesses corroborated. The defence also pointed out that the murder weapon was never found. They also argued that Robinson's father cannot be a trustworthy witness due to his violent past.The rapper's attorney, Christopher DeCoste, said (h/t First Coast News):&quot;You have no idea who is telling the truth. But, they want to put them up, they want yo--u to trust these people, that they're pillars of truth.&quot;However, the jury eventually declared Robinson to be guilty. A first-degree murder conviction is a mandatory life sentence in the state of Florida.Meanwhile, Ksoo is also on trial for another murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing Adrian Gainer. The incident is also featured in an ATK member, Yungeen Ace's 2021 song, Who I Smoke.Also Read: &quot;I didn't get here by being a snake&quot; - Drake delivers a heartfelt speech, talking about his karma during his Amsterdam show