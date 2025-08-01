  • home icon
“All white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorneys”: Ksoo questions corruption after being found guilty of first‑degree murder

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 01, 2025 05:47 GMT
Hakeem &quot;Ksoo&quot; Robinson
Hakeem "Ksoo" Robinson (Image credits: Instagram/@ksoo23x)

Rapper Ksoo has alleged corruption after he was found guilty of first-degree murder of Charles McCormick on Thursday, July 31. He alleged that his lawyers had done enough to prove he was innocent, but the jurors and judge were all white, leading to his conviction.

Ksoo, whose real name is Hakeem Robinson, was arrested in 2020 following the murder of Charles McCormick. He was charged with first-degree murder. As per First Coast News, after deliberation for around three and a half hours, the jury found him guilty.

Following the verdict, Ksoo posted on Instagram:

"I had an all white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorney's with aye white judge in aye court room with all white judges on the wall every black person that I could pick on my juror was struck by the state I jus showed the whole world how Jacksonville Florida is corrupt an my lawyers proved I was Innocent god got the last say so.."
also-read-trending Trending
As per the prosecution, Robinson had allegedly shot Charles McCormick while he was coming out of a temp agency on Merrill Road in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2020.

Court's statement following Ksoo's guilty verdict

After the rapper was found guilty by the jury, State Attorney Melissa Nelson put out a statement that read:

“Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap. Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication.”
Hakeem Robinson was a member of the Jacksonville gang, ATK, while Charles McCormick was allegedly part of the 6block gang, a rival of ATK.

Willie Addison, Robinson's stepbrother, was reportedly shot in 2019 in an incident that also injured his father, brother, and cousin. Robinson reportedly made a diss track, mocking Addison's death, which the prosecution argued was Robinson's motivation to shoot him.

More about the Charles McCormick case and Ksoo's other trial

In this case, Hakeem Robinson's father also testified against him. He was asked to appear in court as he was an accomplice to the crime, and he identified his son as the shooter.

This came after a video of the shooting as evidence. The defence argued that the person in the video is not Hakeem Robinson, which some witnesses corroborated. The defence also pointed out that the murder weapon was never found. They also argued that Robinson's father cannot be a trustworthy witness due to his violent past.

The rapper's attorney, Christopher DeCoste, said (h/t First Coast News):

"You have no idea who is telling the truth. But, they want to put them up, they want yo--u to trust these people, that they're pillars of truth."
However, the jury eventually declared Robinson to be guilty. A first-degree murder conviction is a mandatory life sentence in the state of Florida.

Meanwhile, Ksoo is also on trial for another murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing Adrian Gainer. The incident is also featured in an ATK member, Yungeen Ace's 2021 song, Who I Smoke.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
