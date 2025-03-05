Angie Stone funeral services: Everything to know as singer's family plans massive public memorial in Atlanta

Last Saturday, March 1, 2025, Angie Stone, legendary R&B singer-songwriter, passed away in a tragic car accident. The Grammy-nominated artist was traveling from Alabama to Atlanta when the cargo van flipped over, hitting a big rig. The crash took place on Interstate 65 in Alabama's Montgomery County. While the other passengers survived, Stone, who was 63, passed away.

Following Stone's death, her representative, Deborah R. Champagne, shared with TMZ that her family is planning to hold a massive public memorial for her in Atlanta. While they're yet to pick a date and venue to honor the singer, the family is anticipating a large crowd of attendees, including many celebrities from the music world, and they are planning accordingly.

Per Champagne, the Stone family is still in the process of scheduling a funeral service for her, which they're expecting to be an intimate but not necessarily private affair. While the date or the exact venue of the funeral are yet to be finalized, it will take place in Columbia, South Carolina, where Angie Stone will be laid to rest.

Deborah also told TMZ that the nature of the crash in which Angie Stone lost her life is currently under speculation. However, they're avoiding any conversations about it until the authorities release the official report.

The news of Angie Stone's passing was confirmed by her family over the weekend

Soon after Angie Stone's death in an early Saturday morning road accident, the Stone Family put out a statement on Instagram, thanking people for their love and well-wishes in this difficult time. The statement continued with:

"Angie was an example for Black women and girls everywhere. Angie also loved and championed for black men with her Number One Hit entitled “Brotha.” Angie Stone was a pioneer of rap music that began with a female rap trio, “The Sequence” and ultimately led to her solo career that defined neo-soul. Diamond and Michael, along with the rest of Angie‘s family, want to thank you for reaching out but also ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother."

The statement then talked about how Stone believed in giving back to her fans and her community, and mentioned the charitable foundation the singer had established, Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone Foundation.

It also revealed that the Rain Down singer was attending college for ministry - guided by her faith and love for God - before her life was cut short. According to her family, Stone had a great desire to share her belief and bring more people to Christ.

Angie Stone was born and brought up in Columbia in 1961, and gained fame in the late 1970s, when she joined the hip-hop trio, the Sequence. Nearly two decades later, Stone moved on to join an R&B trio, Vertical Hold, after which she signed with Arista Records.

Angie released her debut solo album, titled Black Diamond, in 1999, bringing forth one of her most-loved singles, No More Rain (In This Cloud).

Stone's second album, Mahogony Soul, came two years later, giving the world another hit single, Wish I Didn't Miss You. In 2007, Stone's fourth studio album, The Art of Love & War, became her first work to peak atop the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Throughout her life, Stone received three Grammy nominations and won the Soul Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors in 2021.

Angie Stone is survived by her two children, Diamond, a daughter she brought into the world from her marriage to Rodney Stone; and Michael D'Angelo, a son Stone had from her relationship with D'Angelo, the neo soul singer.

