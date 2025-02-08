Are Yung Miami and DaBaby dating? Pair's flirty tweets were reportedly hype for their new single releasing on Valentine's Day

Rappers Yung Miami and DaBaby are set to release their collaborative single titled I'm A H** Too on Valentine's Day. On February 7, 2025, Miami shared a teaser of the music video, which was filled with Valentine's Day aesthetics. The teaser video also showed the duo acting as if they were part of a 2000s country film. In one part of the teaser, Yung Miami was seen rapping the verses:

"That’s my lil s**t, that ain't y’all's/ I don’t see none of that s**t, I'm Ray Charles/ I don’t care what a n**ga got going on/ I'ma keep it short with 'em like Kevin Hart."

As reported by Rap Up on February 7, dating rumors between the two rappers began on February 6 after they shared a few tweets on X. DaBaby asked if Miami had a Valentine for February 14. He wrote:

"Somebody find out if @YungMiami305 got a Valentine for next week? 👀"

To this, the 30-year-old responded by posting another tweet, which read:

"If you want me you know where to find me 👀."

DaBaby then reacted to this tweet by Miami and wrote "OTW." This interaction occurred a few weeks after Miami revealed that she was seemingly in a relationship or dating someone. However, she did not reveal who the partner was. Despite these dating rumors, no reports have confirmed that DaBaby and Yung Miami are dating.

Exploring rapper Yung Miami's dating history

Yung Miami is well known for her past relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on s*x trafficking-related charges. As per People, dating rumors between Miami and Diddy began spreading in 2021, though they were initially quite secretive about their personal lives.

In June 2022, Combs appeared on Miami's podcast Caresha Please, seemingly confirming their relationship. That September, she told XXL Mag:

"We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating."

Over time, the former couple had been seen going on vacations together and even posting each other on social media platforms. In August 2024, she discussed her relationship with Combs on the Caresha Please podcast, stating that she was never abused by the music mogul.

In November 2024, Yung Miami again found herself in the middle of dating rumors, this time with Stefon Diggs. As per HotNewHipHop, she was seen at a Miami restaurant the same night Diggs was celebrating his birthday at the same venue.

While fans speculated that Diggs and Miami were dating, she responded to the rumors and denied them. She even shared tweets then claiming that she was "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"

As for the upcoming track, fans seem quite excited about the release featuring both Yung Miami and DaBaby.

