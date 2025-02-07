“This so random” — Netizens react to Yung Miami and Da Baby’s seemingly flirtatious exchange on X

Rapper Yung Miami and Da Baby have been seemingly exchanging flirtatious posts on X. Miami uploaded a video of herself on February 2 on the platform where she was getting decked up and captioned it as “Perfect”. Shortly after, Da Baby uploaded his X status, tagging Miami, where he wrote,

“Somebody find out if @YungMiami305 got a Valentine for next week?”

Baby further shared his own status and wrote in the caption:

“If she do I wonder if the ni*ga know how to fight.”

In turn, Miami shared the status and wrote the following as the caption,

“If you want me you know where to find me..”

To this, Baby further shared it and wrote “OMW.” Now, once the news was uploaded on Instagram by The Shared Room on February 7, netizens took to the comment section of the post to react to the same thing. Most netizens thought that it could be a promo for a song.

Netizens reacted as Miami and Baby exchange flirtatious tweets (Image via Instagram / @chesssybaby)

Others also reacted to the same. Some of the reactions are as follows.

Netizens reacted as Miami and Baby exchange flirtatious tweets (Image via Instagram / @therealmaib / @___miraaa /@iampollybadass)

Netizens reacted as Miami and Baby exchange flirtatious tweets (Image via Instagram / @_bouie / @itsrachelsimone /@chanaeann)

Yung Miami was in a relationship with Diddy before but now she claims to be single

DaBaby and Yung Miami recently had a flirtatious text exchange in public. DaBaby wanted to make sure that Yung Miami was truly single because of her past relationships with Diddy and recent accusations that she had been seeing Stefon Diggs.

On Thursday, February 6, the rapper from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced the same on X. The interaction immediately generated buzz online with many fans applauding the rap artists' decision to connect.

Some, however, were unconvinced, wondering if they were foreshadowing an upcoming episode of Miami's podcast Caresha Please or even hinting at a Valentine's Day collaboration.

Due to her relationships, Yung Miami has made headlines in recent years, especially since she was once romantically involved with Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two are currently not together anymore.

However, since Diddy's imprisonment, she has been involved in his case. Even though the Ex for a Reason singer acknowledged last year on Instagram that the rapper was "not my man," she was ultimately implicated in drug-related allegations earlier this year along with the Bad Boy Records label for allegedly transporting the illegal substance, also known as Pink Cocaine.

In December 2024, just after she broke off her relationship with the rapper, she became embroiled in a rumor with Stefon Diggs.

The rumous began when the two were spotted together on November 29 at Carbone Miami, a Miami restaurant, honoring Diggs' 31st birthday. According to Tribune's December 5 story, she also posted a birthday message and the number 31 on her Instagram Story, which appeared to indicate that she was present at the event.

More rumors were generated when Yung Miami was spotted at a Houston Texans home game shortly before the birthday celebration. However, the 30-year-old later clarified on X on December 4 that she is now single:

“I can’t fall in love with no h**!!!” she added and wrote in another post.. “Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!”

On the other hand, as of now, no one knows if the tweet exchange between Yung Miami and Da Baby was sincere or a built up for their next collaboration.

