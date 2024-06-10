How many children does DaBaby have? Rapper hits back at a fan criticizing him for not posting kids' birthday wishes on social media 

On June 9, American rapper DaBaby took to X to clap back at a fan who called him out for posting his friends’ birthday wishes on social media but not his children’s. Using several crying-face emojis, the person with the handle @ChicB*tchxo tagged the Suge rapper and wrote:

“DaBaby will post his homies’ birthdays but not his kids.”

A netizen trolled the rapper (Image via X/ ChicB*tchxo)

The Not Like Us (Freestyle) hitmaker responded using a GIF and writing in his caption:

“My kids don’t have Instagram, wh***.”

When another fan sided with the rapper and wrote, “I guess they forgot you telling the kids happy birthday in person,” he seemingly agreed with her and wrote, “D*mn fool.”

The rapper replied to the comment (Image via X/ DaBabyDaBaby)

For those unaware, DaBaby is the father of four children, including one stepson.

DaBaby reportedly shares a kid with fellow rapper DaniLeigh

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is the father of daughter Serenity, born in 2017, whom he shares with his former partner and entrepreneur MeMe. He is also the stepfather of MeMe’s son Caleb, born in 2014, from a previous relationship.

In November 2020, Serenity was featured in the music video of Dababy’s hit number More Money More Problems as Princess Renny, alongside her father. It was co-written and co-produced by SethInTheKitchen and was part of the album My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G). The album and its songs were dedicated to Kirk’s late brother Glen Johnson who passed away around the same time.

The 32-year-old rapper has another daughter named Nova, born in 2020, whom he reportedly shares with real estate agent and interior designer Latoia Danet. She was allegedly born when they were on a “break.”

In a now-deleted post from December 2020, the rapper gushed about his 7-month-old child. Around the same time, he shared an Instagram Story of FaceTiming with his daughter.

The Cleveland native was also in a relationship with fellow rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and choreographer Danielle Leigh Curiel, or DaniLeigh in 2020, and was featured in her song Levi High (from the R&B/ soul album MOVIE) from the same year.

The former pair shares a daughter Velour who was born in August 2021. Following the birth of her child, DaniLeigh took to Instagram and posted a picture of her newborn with the caption, “DaBiggest” which confirmed that the father of her kid was Kirk, as the expression is often used by the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment founder to refer to himself.

In brief, looking at DaBaby’s career

DaBaby, who is also known as Baby Jesus, began his career in hip-hop and R&B by releasing various mixtapes between 2014 and 2018. However, he rose to fame in 2019 after signing with Interscope Records (along with the local North Carolina-based record label South Coast Music Group) and launching his debut studio album Baby on Baby.

It contained the hit single Suge which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Thereafter, his second album Kirk was released, which was a tribute to his last name. It had hit singles Intro and Bop which charted at the top of Billboard 200 list.

In 2020, he unveiled his third album Blame It On Baby which had the popular single Rockstar featuring Roddy Ricch. It spent seven weeks on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned him his first Grammy nominations. His fourth album Baby on Baby 2 released in 2022.

Over the years, Baby Jesus has collaborated with well-known artists including Dua Lipa for Levitating, Jack Hallow for Whats Poppin, YoungBoy Never Broke Again for Better Than You, Post Malone for Enemies, and Megan Thee Stallion for Cash Sh*t among others.

He founded the record label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment in 2017, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The label has several artists signed including the up-and-coming rapper Stunna 4 Vegas.